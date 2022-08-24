PM Modi inaugurates Asia’s Biggest Private Multi-Speciality Hospital in Faridabad

PM Modi Inaugrates Asia’s Biggest Private Hospital: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Asia’s Biggest Private Hospital - Amrita Hospital in Faridabad on 24th August 2022. The 2,600-bed Amrita Hospital in Faridabad spreads across an area of 133 acres and has been built at a cost of Rs 6000/- crores. Amrita Hospital in Faridabad will be managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math – a charitable organisation spearheaded by its namesake Mata Amritanandamayi.

Amrita Hospital in Faridabad will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to people in NCR region. https://t.co/JnUnYU3m93 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2022

In inauguration ceremony for Amirta Hospital was attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Speaking at the inauguration function of Amrita Hospital, PM Modi noted that as India enters its Amrit Kaal, it is fitting that it receives ‘the nectar of blessings of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi’. Addressing Sri Mata Amritanandamayi, PM said that “Amma is the embodiment of love, compassion, service and sacrifice. She is the carrier of India’s spiritual tradition.” Amrita Hospital, which is India’s largest private hospital in the country, stands as an example of a blend of modernity and spirituality, added PM Modi. He also said that the hospital will provide access to affordable treatment for needy patients from the region and the country. PM Modi also added that in India “treatment is a service, wellness is a charity”, the close link between healthcare and spirituality has helped the country overcome many challenges, including the most recent one of COVID-19.

Amrita Hospital, Faridabad - Asia’s Biggest Private Hospital

Amrita Hospital has been built with the support of Mata Amritanandmayi Math, which is led by spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, fondly known as Amma. The hospital is spread across an area of 130 acres in Sector 88 of Faridabad on the outskirts of National Capital Delhi. The campus has been developed with environmental sustainability at its core and consists of patient-centric wards and OPDs and a hi-tech, fully-automated centralised laboratory.

The hospital campus also houses a dedicated seven-storey research block, a medical college, a nursing college, a college for allied health sciences along with a rehabilitation centre. On the technology front, the hospital will be equipped with 54 critical care units, smart ICUs and 534 critical care beds which will have digital connectivity and monitoring round the clock. The hospital administration has also planned to develop 64 fully networked modular operation theatres. In addition to this, the hospital will also have a guesthouse of 498 rooms where the family members of the patients can stay during their treatment period.

Amrita Hospital, Faridabad is now open to the public. The largest multispeciality private hospital features 2600 beds, 81 specialities, 8 centres of excellence, 534 critical care beds & more. Access world-class healthcare & embrace good health.#Amritahospital #EmbraceGoodHealth pic.twitter.com/C6kQnqCacR — Amrita Hospital, Faridabad (@amritafbd) August 23, 2022

Before Faridabad, Mata Amritanandmayi Math also built Amrita Hospital in Kochi, Kerala, which has been regularly termed as one of the premier medical institutions of South Asia. The Kochi hospital has 12 super speciality departments and 45 other departments have treated 43.3 lakh patients free of cost, as part of its charitable medical care model.