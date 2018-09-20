The foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on September 20, 2018. The IICC is being developed as a state-of-the-art centre to promote meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) to boost industrial development in the country. The project is planned over an area of 221.37 acres in Sector 25 Dwarka, New Delhi, at an estimated cost of Rs 25, 703 crores.

IICC: Key Components

• The IICC will be an integrated complex with a host of mutually beneficial facilities such as exhibition halls, convention centre comprising plenary hall, ballroom and meeting rooms, a multi-purpose arena, open exhibition spaces, mixed-use commercial spaces like star hotels, retail services and high-end offices. • The facilities will be at par with the world’s best in terms of size and quality. They will enable the centre to host international and national events, meetings, conferences, exhibitions and trade shows.

• Upon completion, the centre will be the biggest indoor exhibition space in India and will rank among the world’s top 10. It is expected to host more than 100 national and international events every year. • In terms of employment, the centre is expected to generate over 5 lakh employment opportunities.

• The complete project will be delivered through two distinct models: The complete project will be delivered through two distinct models: