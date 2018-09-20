The foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on September 20, 2018. The IICC is being developed as a state-of-the-art centre to promote meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) to boost industrial development in the country.
The project is planned over an area of 221.37 acres in Sector 25 Dwarka, New Delhi, at an estimated cost of Rs 25, 703 crores.
IICC: Key Components
• The IICC will be an integrated complex with a host of mutually beneficial facilities such as exhibition halls, convention centre comprising plenary hall, ballroom and meeting rooms, a multi-purpose arena, open exhibition spaces, mixed-use commercial spaces like star hotels, retail services and high-end offices.
• The facilities will be at par with the world’s best in terms of size and quality. They will enable the centre to host international and national events, meetings, conferences, exhibitions and trade shows.
• Upon completion, the centre will be the biggest indoor exhibition space in India and will rank among the world’s top 10. It is expected to host more than 100 national and international events every year.
• In terms of employment, the centre is expected to generate over 5 lakh employment opportunities.
The complete project will be delivered through two distinct models:
- The exhibition and convention centre including the trunk infrastructure will be built with investment by IICC Ltd.
- The entire mixed-use infrastructure including hotels, retail, commercial, office and arena will be developed through private investment.
Project Details
The project will be developed in two phases:
Phase-I: This phase will include construction of the convention centre and two exhibition halls with adjoining foyer and related support facilities. It will be completed by December 2019.
Phase-II: It will include construction of 3 exhibition complexes, multi-purpose arena, metro connectivity, hotels, retail and office space. It will be completed by December 2024.
The project complex will have a dedicated underground Metro station, which will be an extension of the airport high-speed metro corridor. It is being constructed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
The implementation agency for the project is India International Convention and Exhibition Centre Limited (IICC Ltd.), which is a fully government-owned company set up by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).
Sustainable approaches will be made in the planning and design of the centre including in transportation, alternative energy production, energy conservation, water resource management, solid waste management and efficient land use.
The eco-friendly building design will be cost-effective and it will also be in line with green building principles and the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum rating standards.
Out of the total allotted space, over 40 per cent will be developed as an open and green area with the total built-up area being 10.70 lakh sqm.
