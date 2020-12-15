PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects in Kutch

Prime Minister Modi on December 15, 2020, visited Dhordo in Kutch, Gujarat to lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects in the state. These include a hybrid renewable energy park, a desalination plant for potable drinking water, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani was also present on the occasion. During his visit to the state, PM Modi undertook a visit to the White Rann which was followed by witnessing a cultural programme.

Kutch one of the fastest developing areas: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi while addressing the event stated that today Kutch is the fastest developing area and connectivity is improving here day by day.

Today Kutch is one of the fastest developing areas. Connectivity is improving here day by day: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/1hKmA7BuCr — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

He also noted that with the foundation stone of these developmental projects, Kutch has taken a big step towards the new age economy and technology.

Today Kutch has taken a big step towards new age technology and new age economy: PM Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects in Kutch. pic.twitter.com/aftx7kxJRJ — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

In his address, Prime Minister appreciated the morale of the Kutch people and noted that they turned disappointment into hope and even the big earthquake couldn't shatter their morale. Everyone stood up after the disaster.

People of Kutch turned disappointment into hope...Even a big earthquake couldn't shatter the morale of Kutch residents. Everyone stood-up again after the quake and now look where have they taken Kutch: PM Narendra Modi in Kutch, Gujarat https://t.co/q6POdlDLND pic.twitter.com/c5gwgv42eO — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Gujarat among earliest to work on solar energy capacities

PM while acknowledging the achievements of Gujarat mentioned that over the last twenty years, Gujarat has introduced many farmer-friendly schemes. The state was also among the earliest to work on strengthening the solar energy capacities.

Over the last twenty years, Gujarat introduced many farmer-friendly schemes. Gujarat was among the earliest to work on strengthening solar energy capacities: PM Narendra Modi in Kutch, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/mz5dvUBdhE — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

While emphasizing om clean energy, PM informed that in a recent Clean Energy Investment Ranking, 114 countries appeared in it and India has ranked in the top 3 countries. He added that now India has been showing [at to the rest of the world in a fight against Climate Change.

A Clean Energy Investment Ranking came out recently. 114 countries appear in this ranking and India features in the top 3 countries. Now, India is showing a path to the entire world and leading it, in the fight against climate change: PM Narendra Modi in Kutch, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/YPNm075WL1 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Desalination Plant in Kutch: Key Details

• The government of Gujarat will be taking an essential step towards changing the seawater to drinking water with the new desalination plant at Mandavi in Kutch.

• The plant with a 10 crore litre per day capacity will be strengthening the water security in Gujarat by complimenting the Sauni network, Narmada Grid, and treated wastewater infrastructure.

• The desalination plant will also be an important milestone for affordable and sustainable water resource harvesting in the country.

• Around 8 lakh citizens all over the regions of Lakhpat, Abdasa, Mundra, and Nakhatrana talukas will get clean drinking water from this latest plant.

• The plant will also help in sharing the surplus to the upstream districts of Rapar, Bhachau, and Gandhidham.

• The plant will also be one of the 5 upcoming desalination plants in Gujarat besides the plants at Dwarka, Dahej, Gir Somnath, and Ghogha Bhavnagar.

Hybrid Renewable Energy Park: Details

• The park near Vighakot village in Kutch will be India’s largest renewable energy generation park and will lead to the generation of renewable energy to the tune of 30 Gigawatt.

• The Hybrid Renewable Energy park will be spread over 72,600 hectares of land.

• The park in Kutch will also have a dedicated hybrid park zone for the storage of wind and solar energy as well as will have an exclusive zone for the wind park activities.

Fully automated milk processing and packing plant:

On his visit to Gujarat, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant. It is situated at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch. The new plant will have the capacity to process 2 lakh litres of milk per day and will cost Rs. 121 crores.