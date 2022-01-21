PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 71% rating; Full list of world leaders approval ratings

Most popular leader in the world 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has grabbed a top spot in a global rating amongst the world leaders with an approval rating of 71 percent. In the list of the most popular leaders in the world which consisted of 13 leaders, US President Joe Biden has been ranked at number 6. He is followed by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The Morning Consult Political Intelligence has been currently tracking the approval ratings of the Government leaders and the country trajectories in Brazil, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, United Kingdom, Spain, and the United States.

Earlier in November 2021 also Prime Minister Modi had topped the list of the most popular world leaders. In May 2020, the website had given the highest rating to PM Modi with an approval of 84%, however, in May 2021, his rating had dipped to 63%.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/wRhUGstJrS



Modi: 71%

López Obrador: 66%

Draghi: 60%

Kishida: 48%

Scholz: 44%

Biden: 43%

Trudeau: 43%

Morrison: 41%

Sánchez: 40%

Moon: 38%

Bolsonaro: 37%

Macron: 34%

Johnson: 26%



*Updated 01/20/22 pic.twitter.com/nHaxp8Z0T5 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) January 20, 2022

Most popular world leader: How the current ratings are determined?

According to Morning Consult Political Intelligence, the latest approval ratings released by the website are based on the data collected from January 13-19, 2022.

The approval ratings of the world leaders are based on a seven-day moving average of the adult residents in each country, with the sample sizes varying by the country.

PM Modi most popular world leader with 71% approval rating

In a detailed trend on the website of Morning Consult, the approval rating of Prime Minister Modi was the highest at 84% in May 2020, however, it dipped to 63% in May 2021 and is currently at 71 percent.

Notably, this is not the first time that Prime Minister Modi has topped the global approval ratings. In November 2021 also, PM Modi was the most approved leader in the world.

Another section, country trajectories, which, as per the website, shows the respondents' views on ‘whether their country is going in the right direction', shows that 70% of the surveyed Indians are of the view that the country is heading in the right direction. On the other hand, 30% of the Indians believe that it is on the wrong track.

Most popular leader in the world 2022: Full list of world leaders approval ratings