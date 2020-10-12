PM Narendra Modi releases Rs 100 coin to commemorate 100th birth anniversary of Vijaya Raje Scindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 100 commemorative coin in the honour of Vijaya Raje Scindia in a special programme on October 12, 2020, on the occasion of her 100th birth anniversary. Vijaya Raje Scindia, also popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior, was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Paying tribute to the late leader, PM Modi said that for Rajmata Scindia, public service came above everything else, she was not tempted by power. He said that a glimpse of her greatness can be seen in the few words written in a letter to her daughters during emergency.

The special programme was attended by Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and close relatives of Rajmata Scindia's family.

PM Modi's tribute to Rajmata Scindia

PM Modi said that the life and work of Rajmata Scindia was always connected to the aspirations of the poor and her life was all about Jan Seva. He said that she was one of the personalities who gave direction to India in the last century and witnessed every important phase of Indian politics, from independence struggle to decades after the country's independence.

He highlighted that Rajmata Scindia was a decisive leader and an able administrator. He said that she proved that service of public (Jan Satta) is more important than holding on to power (Raj Satta). The Prime Minister highlighted that despite being a royal, she spent important years of her life in prison and during the emergency, she wrote a letter to her daughters.

He shared how Rajmata Scindia dedicated her life for the future of the nation and renounced all her happiness for the future generations of the country.He said that her life exemplifies that love for the nation and a democratic temperament is all that is needed for serving others.

PM Modi further highlighted that Rajmata Scindia was always particular about knowing Party Karyakartas by their names and the party Karyakartas remember her as a humble and compassionate personality.

He also mentioned that the later leader was a deeply religious person but in her Puja Mandir there was always a picture of Bharat Mata. Inspired by her vision, PM Modi said that India has been making remarkable progress. He further stated that India's strides in several areas would have made her very proud.

PM Modi also linked his slogan of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat to her legacy and said that a secure, safe and prosperous Bharat was Rajmata's dream. He assured saying that we will realise this dream with a self-reliant India.

Who was Vijaya Raje Scindia?

• Vijaya Raje Scindia, popularly as the Rajmata of Gwalior, was a prominent Indian political personality. She was the wife of the last ruling Maharaja of Gwalior, Jivajirao Scindia and was ranked among the highest royal figures of the land.

• She was an active member of the Jana Sangh for many decades and the co-founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party. She was elected repeatedly to both houses of the Indian parliament.

• Vijaya Raje had four daughters and a son- Padmavati Raje, Usha Raje Rana, Madhavrao Scindia, Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje.

• The late Madhavrao Scindia was the titular Maharaja of Gwalior and an Indian politician from the Indian National Congress. His son, Jyotiraditya Scindia ended his decades-long association with the Congress to join the BJP earlier this year.