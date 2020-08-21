Power sector to minimize the import of equipment to boost Atmanirbhar Bharat

The Union Power Minister R K Singh on August 21, 2020, announced that the power sector has decided to manufacture and procure most of the power equipment in the country that will minimize the import.

The step has been taken as an effort to boost the Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Minister also informed that very stringent steps have been taken and the meeting was also held with the stakeholders in the power sector.

While talking about promoting Atmanirbharta in every sector, the union minister mentioned that we make all the things for the transmission, generation, and distribution of power and there is no reason for the import in the power sector except for about 30 odd items that need to be imported.

Power Sector prepared for self-reliance:

The Union Power Minister, RK Singh further explained that about 600 items in the power sector are being imported even though out of that most of the items are made in-country or can be made if required.

India has already been making about 320-odd items here yet they are still imported from other countries. He added that in the meeting, the industry leaders have agreed that whatever items can be made in India will not be imported. The step has been favoured by the administration as well as the stakeholders in the power sector.

Strengthening the Nation’s security:

As per the Union Minister, the decision to minimize the import in the power sector is not only because to achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat but there is also an angle of security. Power runs everything and impacts essential services, data systems, communication, defence, and the entire gamut.

For this reason, every country has decided to put checks on the import of the power equipment and India has also put in a system on the same lines. As per the directions, any equipment imported for any malware and trojans.