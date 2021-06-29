Pregnant women should take COVID-19 Vaccine: Health Ministry 

The Union Health Ministry on June 28, 2021 issued fresh guidelines for administering COVID-19 vaccine to pregnant women. The Ministry said that pregnancy does not increase the risk of COVID-19 infection.

The Ministry stated that most pregnant women will be asymptomatic or have a mild disease, but their health may deteriorate rapidly and that might affect the foetus too.

Hence, it is important that they take all precautions to protect themselves from acquiring COVID-19, including taking vaccination against COVID-19.

The Ministry, therefore, has advised that pregnant women should take COVID-19 vaccines.

Are pregnant women at increased risk of getting COVID-19?

No. According to Health Ministry's guidelines on vaccination for pregnant women, "pregnancy does not increase the risk of COVID-19 infection and most pregnant women will be asymptomatic or have a mild disease".

The Ministry noted that more than 90 percent of the pregnant women infected with COVID-19 recover without any need for hospitalisation.

The health Ministry noted that the following fall in the high-risk category of getting an infection:

• Someone who is a health care worker or a frontline worker

• A community having a high or increasing rate of COVID-19 infections

• Frequently exposed to people outside the household

• Difficulty in complying with social distancing if living in a crowded householD

Who are at increased risk of severe COVID-19 infection?

• The Ministry stated that a very small percentage of pregnant women who get infected with COVID-19 may experience a "rapid deterioration in health".

• The symptomatic pregnant women appear to be at an increased risk of severe disease and death.

• The pregnant women who are above the age of 35 years or have a pre-existing illness such as diabetes or high blood pressure, obesity or those who have a history of clotting in the limbs are at a higher risk of developing complications after COVID-19 infection.

• In case of severe COVID-19, pregnant women like all other patients shall also need hospitalization.

Does COVID-19 infection impact newborns?

The Ministry assured that 95 percent of the newborns of COVID-19 positive mothers have been in good condition at birth.

In some cases, COVID-19 infection during pregnancy may increase the possibility of a pre-mature delivery and the baby's weight might be less than 2.5 kg and in rare cases, the baby may die before birth.

Should pregnant women take the COVID-19 vaccine?

The Health Ministry informed that the COVID-19 vaccines available are safe for pregnant women and vaccination protects pregnant women against COVID-19. The Ministry stated that the vaccine may have side effects like any other medicine, which would be normally mild. The Ministry stressed that vaccination is crucial for the health of the child too.

What side effects can be expected after vaccination?

After vaccination, the pregnant woman can expect to get a mild fever and pain at the injection site or feel unwell for 1-3 days. The long-term adverse effects and safety of the vaccine for foetus and child has not been established yet. If the pregnant woman continues to experience the symptoms about 20 days after getting the vaccine then, it may require immediate attention but this has happened very rarely so far.

When should a woman take the vaccine if she had COVID-19 during pregnancy?

If a woman was infected with COVID-19 during the current pregnancy, then she should be vaccinated soon after the delivery.