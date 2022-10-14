President Droupadi Murmu in Assam and Tripura: Inaugurated the supercomputer facility, Check details

President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation stone for various programs in Assam. These comprise the inauguration of the supercomputer facility, 'Param Kamrupa', under the National Supercomputing Mission. It also includes a laboratory for the design and development of high-power microwave components at IIT Guwahati.

Murmu also virtually introduced the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital in Assam and laid the foundation for the zonal institutes of the National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. President Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several developmental projects from Srimant Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati in Assam on October 14, 2022.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various Union and State government projects related to education, connectivity and infrastructure development in Assam.



President Murmu introduced the passenger train

A passenger train connecting Meghalaya and Nagaland was also flagged-off by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The train will run between Shokhuvi in Nagaland to Mendipathar in Meghalaya via Guwahati. The objective behind introducing various road and railways projects is to increase tourism opportunities and enhance trade and transportation.

President Murmu in Assam: Key details

The President laid the foundation stone for 100 Model Secondary Schools for the tea garden areas. She also introduced 3000 Model Anganwadi Centres and a modern Cargo cum Coaching Terminal at Agyathuri near Guwahati. The president also inaugurated Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s Rail-Fed Petroleum Storage Depot at Moinarbond in Silchar. She also introduced two sections of National Highways connecting Silchar to Badarpur and Gohpur to Holong of Assam.

President Murmu in Tripura: All you need to know

President Murmu inaugurated the newly-built judicial academy in Tripura and unveiled a model of Tripura’s first National Law University on October 13, 2022. She also inaugurated an MLA Hostel at New Capital Complex which is close to the state secretariat and the state assembly building. The President also flagged off two passenger train services from Tripura’s biggest railway station Badharghat near Agartala. The newly introduced trains include an Agartala extension of the Guwahati-Kolkata express train and an extension of the Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Janshatabdi Express till Thangsang of Manipur.

Background

President Murmu went on a three-day visit to the states. She inaugurated and introduced various development projects for the welfare and development of the citizens. These projects are developed with the objective to enhance and encourage tourism and trade in the states.

