PM Modi attends 12th BRICS Summit virtually, called out countries supporting terrorism to be held accountable

Prime Minister Modi attended the 12th edition of the BRICS Summit hosted by Russia virtually on November 17, 2020. The summit was held in the backdrop of the United Nation’s 75th anniversary and amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi attended the summit in a virtual mode at the invitation of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. According to External Affairs Ministry, India will be taking over the BRICS Chairmanship, which will also be the third BRICS presidency for the country, after 2012 and 2016 and it will host the 13th BRICS Summit in 2021. The leaders who participated in the summit also discussed the cooperation prospects as well as the International agenda.

The theme of 12th BRICS Summit The theme of the 12th BRICS Summit is ‘Global Stability, Shared Security, and Innovative Growth’.

Countries supporting terrorists must be accountable: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Modi while speaking at the 12th BRICS Summit via video conference stated that terrorism is the biggest problem that the world is facing today. He added that globally we need to ensure that the countries that support the terrorists must be held accountable and that this problem is tackled in an organized manner.

Terrorism is the biggest problem facing the world today.

During his address, he highlighted that in 2021, BRICS will be completing 15 years. PM added that 'sherpas' can make a report evaluating various decisions taken by the summit in the past years.

Reform process under Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign:

Prime Minister Modi while addressing the 12th BRICS Summit also underlined the comprehensive reform process that has taken place under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign. He added that the campaign has been based on a belief that a self-reliant India in a post-COVID-19 world can be a force multiplier to the global economy.

While noting the achievements of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Prime Minister informed that an example of self-reliance can be seen during COVID-19 when India was able to deliver essential medicines to more than 150 countries globally because of the capability of the Indian Pharma Industry. He assured that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will work in the interest of humanity like this.

Discussions held during 12th BRICS Summit:

• During the summit, the leaders discussed intra-BRICS cooperation as well as key issues in the global context.

• The Summit will also include the discussion on the reform of the multilateral system, cooperation in counter-terrorism, measures of mitigating the impact of an ongoing pandemic, health, trade, energy, and people to people exchanges.

• According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the leaders of Brazil, Russia, South Africa, India, and China will be discussing the current state of cooperation within the body as well as its prospects.

• They will be exchanging opinions on the pressing issues on the international and regional agenda.

• The leaders will also recap the results of the BRICS Presidency under Russia in 2020 and will be coordinating positions in the light of the G20 Summit which is scheduled for November 21-22, 2020.

India and China during the 12th BRICS Summit:

The 12th BRICS Summit which was held on November 17 attracted special attention as Prime Minister Modi faced the President of China Xi Jinping amid the ongoing border standoff between the two nations. The leaders faced each other for the second time after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

However, bilateral- talks were held between the two nations on the pressing issues. So far, the leaders from India and China had always attended the BRICS meeting in the last few years.