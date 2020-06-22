Procurement of Minor Forest Produces boost tribal economy

The procurement of Minor Forest Produces (MFP) under the Minimum Support Price for MFP Scheme by the government in 16 states has hit a record-breaking high with the procurement touching Rs. 79.42 crore.

With this accomplishment, the total procurement of the year, both private trade and government, have crossed more than Rs. 2000 crore. This has proved to be a much-needed solution at the time of COVID-19 which has disrupted the livelihoods of Tribals.

Among the 16 states, Chhattisgarh has taken the lead with the procurement of 20,720 Metric Tonnes of Minor Forest Produces (MFP) that are worth of Rs. 52.80 crore.

New Items under MSP for MFP list:

On May 26, 2020, the Tribal Affairs Ministry had recommended the addition of 23 new items under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the MFP list.

These recommended items included the horticultural and agricultural produce that is collected by tribal gatherers. With the injection of Rs. 2000 crore in the tribal economy, the MSP for Minor Forest Produces Scheme can lead into the transformation of the tribal ecosystem as well as empowering the tribal people.

Chhattisgarh emerged as a champion:

The credit goes to the state government who has been putting all its might behind the implementation of the MSP for the MFP Scheme, because of this the processes and the systems are all in place across the districts.

MSP for Minor Forest Produce (MFP) Scheme:

Under the scheme by the government, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the Minor Forest Produce (MFP) has been fixed for the selected MFP.

The scheme has been designed by the government as a social safety net to improve the life of the MFP gatherers by providing them the fair price for the MFPs that they have been collecting.