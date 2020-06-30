Project Platina: Maharashtra govt inaugurates world’s largest plasma therapy trial for COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 29 inaugurates Project Platina. It is the world’s largest plasma therapy trial cum treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients. The project of trial and therapy is considered as the largest project of its kind.

Maharashtra CM also announced that his government will use Rs. 16.65 crore to sponsor the execution of the project. The project has been launched by the Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department.

Convalescent plasma therapy is now considered as one of the most important methods in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the absence of definite drugs or treatment for the virus.

‘Project PLATINA’-World’s Largest convalescent plasma therapy trial cum treatment of severe COVID 19 patients was today launched by @Maha_MEDD & inaugurated by CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. pic.twitter.com/wkbRaoaEP6 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 29, 2020

Project Platina: Key Highlights

• The world’s largest trial cum treatment project will benefit 500 lives of critically ill COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra.

• The trial will be carried out in 4 medical colleges of BMC in Mumbai and 17 medical colleges that are under Medical Education and Drugs Department (21 Centres).

• Critically ill patients who are suffering from COVID-19 will receive 200 ml of convalescent plasma.

• The plasma used in the therapy will be of recovered COVID-19 patients which contain antibodies that help in fighting the infection.

What is convalescent plasma therapy?

Under this therapy, antibodies from the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients will be used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients. Plasma is obtained from the blood of the patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and it is then injected into the patients undergoing treatment.

Plasma Bank in Delhi:

Delhi government also announced the creation of a plasma bank on June 29 to fight the disease in the National Capital. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged the recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma to save the lives of critically ill patients. He also assured that the government will arrange transport for them to come and donate the plasma at the bank.