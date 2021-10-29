Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Puneeth Rajkumar passes away due to cardiac arrest at 46

Puneeth Rajkumar, a Kannada actor has passed away at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest. 

Created On: Oct 29, 2021 15:17 ISTModified On: Oct 29, 2021 16:33 IST
Puneeth Rajkumar, the Kannada actor, passed away on October 29, 2021, due to cardiac arrest. He was 46. Reportedly, Puneeth Rajkumar was working out in the gym when he collapsed suddenly and was rushed to the hospital immediately. Later, Puneeth was admitted to Vikram Hospital and was receiving treatment in the intensive care.

R. Madhavan also took to Twitter and paid his tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar. Madhvan remembered Rajkumar as the one of the kindest, nicest and noble soul. 

Siddharth, Rang de Basanti fame, said in a Twitter post, "I cannot process this. Cannot believe you have left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken."

Puneeth Rajkumar, popularly known as the power star, was an incredibly beloved superstar whose endeavours whose work as a film producer too received tremendous appreciation from everyone. He had recently wrapped up the shooting of 'James' with director Chethan Kumar. Puneeth Rajkumar's most recent release was 'Yuvarathnaa'.

Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of matinee idol Rajkumar. He was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. Puneeth started his career as a child artist along with his father in the early 1980s.

On  Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise due to cardiac arrest, the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bomaai tweeted, "I am deeply shocked that Kannada celebrity Shri Puneeth Rajkumar dies of a heart attack. The death of Kanndigar's favourite actor, Appu, has caused enormous loss to Kannada and Karnataka and I pray that God will have mercy on the soul and give his fans the power to endure this pain."

Puneeth Rajkumar, as a child, had appeared in many films. His performances, particularly in Bhagyavantha (1981), Vasantha Geetha (1980), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983) and Bettadu Hoovu (1985) were particularly prasied. 

Puneeth Rajkumar was born in Chennai to the matinee idol Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar. Puneeth married Ashwini Revnath in 1999 and they have two children together.

