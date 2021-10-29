Puneeth Rajkumar passes away due to cardiac arrest at 46

Puneeth Rajkumar, the Kannada actor, passed away on October 29, 2021, due to cardiac arrest. He was 46. Reportedly, Puneeth Rajkumar was working out in the gym when he collapsed suddenly and was rushed to the hospital immediately. Later, Puneeth was admitted to Vikram Hospital and was receiving treatment in the intensive care.

The news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise was confirmed by Sonu Sood on his Twitter account. He tweeted, "Heartbroken, Will always miss you my brother. #PuneetRajkumar."

Heartbroken 💔

The news of Puneet Rajkumar's sudden demise has shaken the entire nation with many of his peers visiting the hospital to be with his grieving family.

Indian Movie industry mourn the shocking demise of Puneeth Rajkumar

Mahesh Babu, the well-known actor of Telugu cinema, also took to Twitter to extend his condolences on the shocking demise of Puneeth Rajkumar. He tweeted, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

R. Madhavan also took to Twitter and paid his tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar. Madhvan remembered Rajkumar as the one of the kindest, nicest and noble soul.

Siddharth, Rang de Basanti fame, said in a Twitter post, "I cannot process this. Cannot believe you have left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken."

Pooja Hegde in a Twitter post said, "Cannot believe what I'm hearing. Life is so unpredictable. Such a big loss for Indian Cinema. Sending out loads of love and light to his family and loved ones in these difficult times. RIP Puneeth Rajkumar."

Director Ram Gopal Verma in a tweet said that Puneeth Rajkumar's death is a scary and terrifying eye-opening truth.

Puneeth Rajkumar: Powerstar of Kannada Cinema

Puneeth Rajkumar, popularly known as the power star, was an incredibly beloved superstar whose endeavours whose work as a film producer too received tremendous appreciation from everyone. He had recently wrapped up the shooting of 'James' with director Chethan Kumar. Puneeth Rajkumar's most recent release was 'Yuvarathnaa'.

Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of matinee idol Rajkumar. He was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. Puneeth started his career as a child artist along with his father in the early 1980s.

On Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise due to cardiac arrest, the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bomaai tweeted, "I am deeply shocked that Kannada celebrity Shri Puneeth Rajkumar dies of a heart attack. The death of Kanndigar's favourite actor, Appu, has caused enormous loss to Kannada and Karnataka and I pray that God will have mercy on the soul and give his fans the power to endure this pain."

Puneeth Rajkumar movies

Dubbed by fans and media as 'Powerstar', Puneeth Rajkumar appeared as a lead actor in commercially successful films. He was one of the most famous celebrities and highest-paid actors in the Kannada Cinema. Some of his commercially successful movies are-

Movies • Appu (2002) • Abhi (2003) • Veera Kannadiga (2004) • Mourya (2004) • Aakash (2005) • Ajay (2006) • Arasu (2007) • Milana (2007) • Vamshi (2008) • Jackie (2010) • Anjani Putra (2017)

Puneeth Rajkumar: Work as a Child Actor

Puneeth Rajkumar, as a child, had appeared in many films. His performances, particularly in Bhagyavantha (1981), Vasantha Geetha (1980), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983) and Bettadu Hoovu (1985) were particularly prasied.

Puneeth Rajkumar had won National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hovu.

Personal Life

Puneeth Rajkumar was born in Chennai to the matinee idol Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar. Puneeth married Ashwini Revnath in 1999 and they have two children together.