PV sindhu named ambassador for BWF's 'i am badminton' campaign

Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced PV Sindhu as one of the ambassadors for its ‘I am badminton’ awareness campaign. The announcement was made on April 22, 2020.

The campaign will provide a platform for players to express their love and respect for the game by promoting clean and honest play.

BWF stated in a release that concerted efforts will raise awareness across the entire badminton landscape as well as encourage players all over the world to be a participant in shaping the integrity of the game.

BWF’s integrity unit was formed five years ago and this time the campaign is at the forefront of governing body’s efforts to communicate through integrity.

BWF shared news of PV Sindhu becoming an ambassador through their official twitter handle.

Here is the tweet:

PV Sindhu encouraged clean and honest play:

PV Sindhu, an Olympic silver medalist welcomes the decision and stated that playing clean and honest is very important for any sport. As the message starts with one voice, if ambassadors can highlight this, then this issue will spread to more players.

She further added that one plays sport for their own. It is important to play it clean and that is very important for her.

Purpose of ‘i am badminton’ campaign:

The campaign believes and supports clean and fair play and match manipulation, match-fixing, and doping are contrary to the spirit of the sport.

Since youth and para-badminton players are the huge risks of doping and match manipulation, the campaign encourages ambassadors to share their experiences so that the targeted groups are aware and know the importance of fair sport.

Other ambassadors of the campaign:

• Michelle Li from Canada

• Jack Shepherd from England

• Valeska Knoblauch from Germany

• A duo of Zeng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong from China

• Chan Ho Yuen from Hongkong

• Marc Zwiebler from Germany