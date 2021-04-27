Rafael Nadal beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim 12th Barcelona Open title

Rafael Nadal beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5 in the final of the 68th Barcelona Open Banco Sabadell tournament. With this win at the clay court, Rafael Nadal claimed his 12th Barcelona Open title of his career and his first title of the year 2021.

The match went on for 3 hours, 38 minutes, becoming the ATP’s longest match of 2021. "I never played a final like this in this tournament," he said. "It means a lot to me. It was an important victory," Nadal said.

The 34-year-old Nadal beat Pablo Carreno Busta, Kei Nishikori, Ilya Ivashka, and Cameron Norrie to reach the final. He had two match points in the second set but lost on a tie-break with Tsitsipas. However, Nadal managed to serve the third set without a break and claimed the title.

About Barcelona Open Banco Sabadell

The Barcelona Open Banco Sabadell is the oldest and one of the most prestigious men’s tennis tournaments that are played on clay courts.

The Real Club de Tenis Barcelona is the venue of the Barcelona Open tournament.

The 68th Barcelona Open Banco Sabadell was held in Barcelona, Spain from April 19 to April 25, 2021.

The tournament was not played in 2020 to coronavirus pandemic.