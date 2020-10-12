Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to win 13th French Open, ties with Federer at 20 Grand Slams

Rafael Nadal has beaten Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win the title of the 13th French Open in tennis. With this victory on October 11, 2020, Nadal is now equal to Roger Federer’s all-time record of winning 20 Grand Slams titles.

The defeat in French Open for world number one Novak Djokovic has ended his hopes of winning the 18th Slam and also of becoming the first man since Rod Laver to win all the four majors twice in 1969.

Rafale Nadal winning 20 Grand Slams:

• World Number two, Rafael Nadal improved to 100-2 at the French Open, which includes a combined 26-0 in semifinals and finals and won his fourth consecutive title in Paris.

• Rafael Nadal claimed his 100th match win at the 13th French Open at Roland Garros against just 2 defeats since his debut in 2005.

• The 34-years old left-handed tennis player from Spain previously had put together streaks of four French Open Championships from 2005-2008. Then again five in a row from 2010-2014.

• The winnings went alongside his four trophies at the U.S. Open, one at the Australian Open and two at the Wimbledon.

Nadal ties with Federer at 20 Grand Slam Titles:

With the win at the 13th French Open Final, Rafael Nadal equaled with long-time rival Roger Federer for the most singles Tennis Championships that have been won by a man.

Rafael Nadal is now tied up with Federer for the first time since each man had zero slams to his name in 2003. Roger Federer had first arrived at Wimbledon that year while Nadal had earned his first in France in 2005.