RAISE 2020: India to host its first Artificial Intelligence summit in April

RAISE 2020: The Union Government will organize India’s first Artificial Intelligence summit- “RAISE 2020: Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020” between April 11-12, 2020 in New Delhi. The first-of-its-kind two-day summit will be organized to spearhead social empowerment, inclusion and transformation.

RAISE 2020 will be organized by the centre in partnership with the industry and academia. The summit will serve as a common platform for people across the world to exchange ideas on how to use AI for social empowerment, inclusion and transformation in key areas and sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education and smart mobility.

The international summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Objective

The RAISE 2020 summit aims to outline India’s vision for using the power of AI responsibly to transform the social landscape for a better future. The summit will enable the smooth exchange of ideas to create mass awareness about the need to ethically develop and practice AI in the digital era.

RAISE 2020: Key Highlights

• The summit is the first of its kind global meeting of minds on Artificial Intelligence. It aims to provide a boost to India's vision and roadmap for social inclusion, empowerment and transformation through the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence.

• The RAISE 2020 summit will begin with a startup challenge called ‘Pitchfest’, which will be followed by the two-day summit.

• The event will be organized by the union government in coordination with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

• It will witness participation from a large number of global industry leaders, key opinion makers, AI experts, academia and government representatives.

Significance

Artificial Intelligence is a powerful tool, which can be used to create a positive impact in the Indian context, helping it become the AI destination for the world. India has the potential to be the world’s leading AI laboratory that can eventually transform lives globally.