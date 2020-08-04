RBI approves Sashidhar Jagdishan as HDFC Bank CEO and MD

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as the Managing Director (MD) and CEO of HDFC Bank. Mr. Jagdishan will take charge of the outgoing MD Aditya Puri on October 27, 2020 and will remain on the position for three years.

HDFC Bank mentioned that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held in due course to approve the appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as the new MD and CEO of the bank.

Along with Sashidhar Jagdishan, HDFC Bank had also submitted the names of Sunil Garg, Global CEO of Citi Commercial Bank, and Kaizad Bharucha (ED at HDFC Bank) for the RBI’s consideration.

About Sashidhar Jagdishan:

Sashidhar Jagdishan had joined HDFC Bank in 1996 as a manager in the finance function and later became a business head-finance in 1999.

In 2008, Jagdishan was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer where he led the finance function and played an essential role in aligning the organisation in order to achieve strategic objectives over the years.

Currently, he is the Group Head of Finance, Legal & Secretarial, Human Resources, Administration, Infrastructure, Corporate Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility & the Strategic Change Agent of the Bank. He has an overall experience of 30 years in the sector.

Before joining HDFC Bank, Sashidhar Jagdishan was a senior officer in the country financial control division of Deutsche Bank, AG, Mumbai.

On the education front, a Chartered Accountant Jagdishan holds a Master’s Degree in Economics of Money, Banking & Finance from Sheffield University, United Kingdom.