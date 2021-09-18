Renowned Theoretical Physicist Thanu Padmanabhan passes away at 64

Renowned theoretical physicist and professor at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Thanu Padmanabhan passed away on September 17, 2021, after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Pune. Padmanabhan was 64-years-old. He had authored more than 300 research papers and several books on quantum gravity, gravitation, and the structure and formation of the universe.

Among the most remarkable contributions of Padmanabhan was the discovery of new connections between thermodynamics and the general theory of relativity. He also contributed largely towards the analysis and modeling of dark energy in the universe and interpreting gravity as an emergent phenomenon.

Who was Thanu Padmanabhan?

Thanu Padmanabhan was an Indian theoretical physicist and cosmologist who researched gravitation, quantum gravity, and the structure and formation of the universe. Padmanabhan was a distinguished professor at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) at Pune, India.

Born in Thiruvananthapuram in 1957, Padmanabhan had become a renowned theoretical physicist from Kerala. Padmanabhan completed his graduation and post-graduation from the University College of Kerala. He won gold medals during both courses.

In 1979, he joined the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research for Ph.D. He became a faculty in the Institute while completing his doctorate simultaneously. He completed his doctorate in 1983.

In 1992, he came to IUCAA in Pune where he became a distinguished professor and served as Dean, Core Academic Programmes from 1997 to 2015.

Thanu Padmanabhan: Awards and recognition

Padmanabhan was ranked 24th among top scientists in the world by Stanford University for his research in Theoretical Physics. In 2021, he was awarded Kerala Science Award, the highest recognition by the State for contributions towards science. In 2007, he was awarded Padma Sri.