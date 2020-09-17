Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed on September 16, 2020, that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 following which he has self-isolated himself.

The Union Minister revealed that he was feeling weak and underwent testing after consulting with his doctor. Through a tweet on his official social media account, Nitin Gadkari mentioned that at present he is doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all and that he has isolated himself.

The minister also appealed to everyone who came in his contact recently to be careful and follow the protocol.

Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 16, 2020

Ministers tested positive for Coronavirus:

The ministerial colleagues of Nitin Gadkari including Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Shripad Naik, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kailash Choudhary, Suresh Angadi, and Gajendra Shekhawat were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

In addition to this, leading politicians and constitutional functionaries such as Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also tested positive for novel coronavirus.

In the mandatory test which was carried out before the beginning of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, it was revealed that at least 25 MPs- 8 from Rajya Sabha and 17 from Lok Sabha have also contracted the virus.