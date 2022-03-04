Rod Marsh, legendary Australian wicketkeeper, passes away at 74

Rod Marsh, former Australian wicketkeeper-batter passed away at the age of 74, according to Australia Cricket. Rod Marsh was in an induced coma and was fighting for his life after he had suffered a major heart attack last week. Cricket Australia Chairman Dr Lachlan Henderson said in an official statement that Rod Marsh will be forever remembered for the way he played the game and the pleasure that he brought to crowds as a member of some great Australian Teams.

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson expressed condolence over the demise of Rod Marsh. He tweeted, “Rod Marsh not on this planet anymore, I am absolutely shattered. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for Rod and his amazing skill to know how to get the best out of every young cricketer. He just cared!! My love and thoughts go to the Ros and the boys. RIP mate.”

Rod Marsh: Background, Career Statistics, Awards & Honours

1. Rod Marsh made his debut for WA in the 1968-1969 season and went on to play 257 first-class matches. He scored 11,067 runs at 31.17 and completed 869 dismissals before his retirement in 1984.

2. For Australia, Rod Marsh played 96 Test Matches scoring 3633 runs at 26.51 and completing the 355 dismissals.

3. He played 92 One-Day Internationals making 1225 runs at 20.08 with 124 dismissals.

4. Rod Marsh was something of a pioneer, selected to make his debut in the 1970-71 Ashes series largely for his batting at a time when the wicketkeeper was usually a specialist position.

5. Rod Marsh also served as Cricket Australia’s Manager of Elite Coaching Development and as Australia’s Chairman of Selectors.

Awards & Honours

In 1981, Rod Marsh received the Order of the British Empire for his services to the Sport. He is also a Member of the Australia Cricket Hall of Fame, the ICC Hall of Fame, and the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

Rod Marsh: Career Statistics

Competition Test ODI Matches 96 92 Runs scored 3,633 1,225 Batting average 26.51 20.08 100s/50s 3/16 0/4 Top score 132 66 Balls bowled 72 0 Wickets 0 – Bowling average – – 5 wickets in innings – – 10 wickets in match – – Best bowling – – Catches/stumpings 343/12 120/4

Marsh-Lillee Partnership

Rod Marsh’s partnership with the Australian Teammate and the fellow West Australian Dennis Lillee is part of the Cricket Legend, the dismissal ‘caught Marsh, bowled Lillee’ featuring on the scoreboards across the cricketing world 95 times in Test Matches.

Rod Marsh: Personal Background

Rod Marsh’s son Dan is a former Captain of the Tasmanian Cricket Team. On February 24, 2022, Rod Marsh was left in critical condition following a heart attack in Bundaberg, Queensland. He passed away on March 4, 2022, in Adelaide, South Australia at the age of 74. Rod Marsh is survived by his wife Ros and children Paul, Jamie, and Dan.