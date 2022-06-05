Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Roland Garros 2022 Results: Rafael Nadal clinches 14th title with straight sets win over Casper Ruud

Rafael Nadal beat the 23-year Norwegian tennis player, Casper Ruud in three straight sets of 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to claim the Roland Garros title. 

Updated: Jun 5, 2022 21:53 IST
Rafael Nada clinches 14th title with straight sets win over Casper Ruud
Rafael Nada clinches 14th title with straight sets win over Casper Ruud

Roland Garros 2022 Results: The clay court champion Rafael Nadal has won his 14th French Open title after beating first-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud in the men's singles final on June 5, 2022. Nadal beat the 23-year Norwegian tennis player in three straight sets of 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to claim the Roland Garros title.

This is Nadal's recod-breaking 14th Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam. The win widen's Nadal's lead in the men’s race for the most Grand Slam titles. Nadal also continued his unbeaten streak with the win, as he has never lost a French Open Final before this.

Nadal took on the last match without dropping a set. The game was no way easy, as the young Norwegian tried his best to become the first person to beat Nadal in a Roland Garros final. The relentless Nadal though lived up to his nickname of the King of Clay.

Nadal had got a walkover in the semifinals after Alexander Zverev got retired injured. He had earlier beat world no. 1 Novak Djokovic in the French Open 2022 quarterfinals by 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6. 

Iga Swiatek wins Women's French Open 2022 Title

World Number no. 1 Iga Swiatek defeated American teenager Coco Gauff in the women's singles finals at French Open 2022 by 6-1, 6-3. This is the polish player's second Roland Garros title. 

Roland Garros Winners List: From 2000- Present

Year

Champion

Runner-up
2000 Gustavo Kuerten (Brazil) Magnus Norman (Sweden)
2001 Gustavo Kuerten (Brazil) Àlex Corretja (Spain)
2002 Albert Costa (Spain) Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain)
2003 Juan Carlos Ferrero  (Spain) Martin Verkerk (Netherlands)
2004 Gastón Gaudio Guillermo Coria (Argentina)
2005 Rafael Nadal  (Spain) Mariano Puerta (Argentina)
2006 Rafael Nadal   (Spain) Roger Federer (Switzerland)
2007 Rafael Nadal   (Spain) Roger Federer (Switzerland)
2008 Rafael Nadal  (Spain) Roger Federer (Switzerland)
2009 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Robin Söderling (Sweden)
2010 Rafael Nadal  (Spain) Robin Söderling (Sweden)
2011 Rafael Nadal  (Spain) Roger Federer (Switzerland)
2012 Rafael Nadal  (Spain) Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
2013 Rafael Nadal  (Spain) David Ferrer (Spain)
2014 Rafael Nadal (Spain) Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
2015 Stan Wawrinka (Spain) Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
2016 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Andy Murray (Great Britain)
2017 Rafael Nadal  (Spain) Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)
2018 Rafael Nadal   (Spain) Dominic Thiem (Austria)
2019 Rafael Nadal   (Spain) Dominic Thiem (Austria)
2020 Rafael Nadal   (Spain) Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
2021 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
2022 Rafael Nadal   (Spain) Casper Ruud (Norway)

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    View all