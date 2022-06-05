Roland Garros 2022 Results: Rafael Nadal clinches 14th title with straight sets win over Casper Ruud
Rafael Nadal beat the 23-year Norwegian tennis player, Casper Ruud in three straight sets of 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to claim the Roland Garros title.
This is Nadal's recod-breaking 14th Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam. The win widen's Nadal's lead in the men’s race for the most Grand Slam titles. Nadal also continued his unbeaten streak with the win, as he has never lost a French Open Final before this.
Nadal took on the last match without dropping a set. The game was no way easy, as the young Norwegian tried his best to become the first person to beat Nadal in a Roland Garros final. The relentless Nadal though lived up to his nickname of the King of Clay.
Nadal had got a walkover in the semifinals after Alexander Zverev got retired injured. He had earlier beat world no. 1 Novak Djokovic in the French Open 2022 quarterfinals by 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6.
Iga Swiatek wins Women's French Open 2022 Title
World Number no. 1 Iga Swiatek defeated American teenager Coco Gauff in the women's singles finals at French Open 2022 by 6-1, 6-3. This is the polish player's second Roland Garros title.
Roland Garros Winners List: From 2000- Present
|
Year
|
Champion
|
Runner-up
|2000
|Gustavo Kuerten (Brazil)
|Magnus Norman (Sweden)
|2001
|Gustavo Kuerten (Brazil)
|Àlex Corretja (Spain)
|2002
|Albert Costa (Spain)
|Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain)
|2003
|Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain)
|Martin Verkerk (Netherlands)
|2004
|Gastón Gaudio
|Guillermo Coria (Argentina)
|2005
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Mariano Puerta (Argentina)
|2006
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|2007
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|2008
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|2009
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Robin Söderling (Sweden)
|2010
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Robin Söderling (Sweden)
|2011
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|2012
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|2013
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|David Ferrer (Spain)
|2014
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|2015
|Stan Wawrinka (Spain)
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|2016
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Andy Murray (Great Britain)
|2017
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)
|2018
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Dominic Thiem (Austria)
|2019
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Dominic Thiem (Austria)
|2020
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|2021
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
|2022
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Casper Ruud (Norway)
