Roland Garros 2022 Results: Rafael Nadal clinches 14th title with straight sets win over Casper Ruud

Roland Garros 2022 Results: The clay court champion Rafael Nadal has won his 14th French Open title after beating first-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud in the men's singles final on June 5, 2022. Nadal beat the 23-year Norwegian tennis player in three straight sets of 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to claim the Roland Garros title.

King of Clay x 14 👑@RafaelNadal remains undefeated in Paris finals, conquering Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 for a 14th title#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/GctcC17Ah8 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2022

This is Nadal's recod-breaking 14th Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam. The win widen's Nadal's lead in the men’s race for the most Grand Slam titles. Nadal also continued his unbeaten streak with the win, as he has never lost a French Open Final before this.

Nadal took on the last match without dropping a set. The game was no way easy, as the young Norwegian tried his best to become the first person to beat Nadal in a Roland Garros final. The relentless Nadal though lived up to his nickname of the King of Clay.

Nadal had got a walkover in the semifinals after Alexander Zverev got retired injured. He had earlier beat world no. 1 Novak Djokovic in the French Open 2022 quarterfinals by 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6.

Iga Swiatek wins Women's French Open 2022 Title

World Number no. 1 Iga Swiatek defeated American teenager Coco Gauff in the women's singles finals at French Open 2022 by 6-1, 6-3. This is the polish player's second Roland Garros title.

Roland Garros Winners List: From 2000- Present