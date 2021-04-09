Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Profile IPL 2021: Full RCB Player List, Squad, Top Records

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by Virat Kohli, will be looking to win their maiden IPL title this year. The team has never lifted the IPL trophy despite making it into the finals three times- in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

However, since the past three years RCB had finished almost at the bottom each time with the exception of the IPL 2020 season when it made it into the playoffs.

This year, with new recruits like Glen Maxwell and Virat Kohli still captain, the team will be hoping to fare better and take the trophy home. The team will be playing in the IPL opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai at 7.30 pm tomorrow, April 9, 2021.

COVID-19-Hit IPL 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has played spoilsport again this year with few players and supporting staff testing coronavirus positive including two of RCB's players- opener Devdutt Padikkal and Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams. While Padikkal has recovered and has rejoined the team, Sams is currently under self-quarantine. The Australian had tested positive upon his arrival in India on April 7, 2021.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Profile 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore is led by Indian National Cricket Team's captain Virat Kohli, who is one of the best batsman in the world currently.

The IPL franchise is owned by United Spirits and the Head Coach is Simon Katich, former cricketer and former Australian cricket coach.

RCB's best ranking till now has been runner-ups in three editions of the Indian Premier League.

RCB Full Squad 2021: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel.

Retained Players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande.

Released Players: Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav.

List of New Players Bought

S.no Player Auction Amount (In Rupees) 1. Glenn Maxwell 14.25 Cr 2 Kyle Jamieson 15 crore 3 Daniel Christian 4.8 crore 4 Sachin Baby 20 lakh 5 Rajat Patidar 20 lakh 6 Mohammed Azharuddeen 20 lakh 7 Suyash Prabhudessai 20 lakh 8 KS Bharat 20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)- Past Records