Russia’s Daniil Medvedev to replace Novak Djokovic as world’s No. 1 Tennis Player

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is guaranteed to become the world’s No. 1 Tennis Player after reaching the top spot in the ATP rankings on February 28, 2022. Medvedev will be crowned on top following Novak Djokovic’s loss to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships on February 24, 2022.

It will also be the first time that a player outside ‘Big Four’ of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray will be ranked as the World’s No. 1 Tennis Player in men. In 2004, Andy Roddick had reached the top spot who was not among the ‘Big Four’. Novak Djokovic has spent a record of 361 weeks at No.1 in the ATP rankings.

Guess what this guy's ranking is going to be next week 🌏🥇🙌@DaniilMedwed pic.twitter.com/b9ixKJnbTy — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 24, 2022

How Daniil Medvedev will become World’s No.1 Tennis Player?

After his quarterfinal win in Acapulco on February 24, 2022, the Russian player Daniil Medvedev is two wins away from starting his reign in the supreme style behind a 14th tour-level title.

Hours after his impending place atop the men’s game was confirmed, the Russian player masterminded a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka at the Mexican Open. As per Medvedev, it is not easy to play a match when you get this news during the day. He did not know that Novak Djokovic’s loss guaranteed him a top spot until he started receiving congratulatory messages.

Who is Daniil Medvedev?

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is a professional tennis player who will be ranked as World No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), which he will achieve on February 28, 2022.

Medvedev has won 13 ATP tour singles titles, which also include the 2021 US Open and 2020 ATP Finals. In the former, Medvedev had defeated then World No. Novak Djokovic in the final denying him the Grand Slam.

Daniil Medvedev was also the runner-up at the 2019 US Open, the 2021 Australian Open, and the 2022 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic lose to qualifier Jiri Vesely

Qualifier Jiri Vesely, in Dubai, stunned the top seed and five-time Champion Novak Djokovic 6-4-7-6 in order to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. Vesely will now be playing Denis Shapovalov in one semi-final, and Audrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz will contest the other.