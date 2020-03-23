SAARC launches website to give information about COVID-19

The SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Disaster Management Center has launched a website to provide information about COVID-19 pandemic in the region. The website shows the number of Coronavirus patients in member countries and arrangements are made to update it regularly. This website is - www.covid19-sdmc.org.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed in a video conference with the leaders and representatives of member countries. The web-site shows that there are at least 960 cases of coronavirus in the SAARC region. It has been shown that five people have died in India from COVID-19, three in Pakistan and two in Bangladesh.

SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund

India is voluntarily contributing to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund while Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Maldives and Bhutan have also joined the group. Earlier, PM Modi had announced to contribute USD 10 million as of early contribution from India in SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. SAARC countries are formulating a comprehensive regional strategy to fight against Coronavirus.

About SAARC

SAARC is an organization of seven countries of South Asia. Its full form is - South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation. The organization was formed on December 8, 1985, with an aim to achieve peace and progress in South Asia by mutual cooperation. SAARC has eight member countries - India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. Apart from this, it also includes some observer countries including the People's Republic of China, European Union, Iran, Japan, Mauritius, Myanmar, South Korea, United States etc.SAARC was born at the summit held on December 7-8, 1985 when a charter was accepted.