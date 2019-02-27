Former Sri Lankan Cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya has been banned from cricket for a period of two years. The information was shared by the International Cricket Council through a statement on February 26, 2019.

The veteran cricketer has been banned from all forms of cricket for two years after he admitted to breaching the following two provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Article 2.4.6 – Failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), including failure to provide accurate and complete information or documentation requested by the ACU as part of such investigation. Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.

Key Highlights



• The 49-year-old former cricketer admitted failing to co-operate with an investigation and concealing, tampering with or destroying evidence.



• The cricketer was charged in October 2018. The charge came after a year-long investigation in Sri Lanka, where the ACU said corruption had become an inherent part of the system.



• Jayasuriya was charged after he failed to provide a phone and SIM card for the investigation after being requested by ACU.



• The statement from the ICC read that the conviction is the latest part of a much broader ICC investigation into corruption in cricket in Sri Lanka.



• It demonstrates the importance of participants in cricket, cooperating with investigations.



• The ICC had recently held an amnesty in relation to Sri Lankan Cricket resulting in eleven players and other participants coming forward with new information.



• This information has reportedly assisted in a number of ACU’s ongoing investigations and has resulted in some new investigations getting underway.



Background



Sri Lankan cricket has been under investigation by ICC for last few years and Jayasurya was served a notice a few months back.



He had served as the chairman of Sri Lankan cricket selection committee in 2016-17, during which, the team’s performance had dipped and it has remained uneven since then.



In September 2017, ACU had asked Jayasuriya to hand over any mobile phones after being "satisfied" they might contain information that could help with the wider investigation, which he failed to do so.



In January 2019, the ICC held a 15-day amnesty as a part of its investigation into corruption in Sri Lanka.



While failure to report an approach, incident or information can result in a ban from cricket of up to five years, those who came forward during the amnesty with information on corrupt conduct, which they had previously failed to report, would not be charged.



During the period, 11 players and other participants came forward with new information, as per ICC.