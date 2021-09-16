Sansad TV: PM Modi, VP Naidu & LS Speaker Om Birla launch Sansad TV by merging Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha TV

Sansad TV: Sansad TV was jointly launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on September 15, 2021, coincidentally on the International Day of Democracy.

Sansad TV is a merger of Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels. The channel will be operational 24-hours. It will aim to showcase the democratic ethos and functioning of democratic institutions of the country to target both national and international audiences.

The decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken in February 2021 and retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor was appointed as its CEO in March.

Sansad TV to add another important chapter in India's parliamentary system: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion, "Today is International Day of Democracy, the launch of 'Sansad TV' becomes more relevant. When it comes to democracy, India's responsibility increases." He continued by saying India is the mother of democracy and for us democracy is not just a constitutional structure, but a spirit, it's 'jeevan dhara'.

PM Modi further said that the role of media has also changed over the years, it's bringing revolution, which is why it becomes important to transform in line with modern technology. "I have been told that 'Sansad TV' will be on OTT platforms, social media and will have its app as well," he added.

Role of media has also changed over the years...it's bringing revolution, which is why it becomes important to transform in line with modern technology... I have been told that 'Sansad TV' will be on OTT platforms, social media and will have its app as well: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/nQn9ObHj3s — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2021

Sansad TV to bring in synergy: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on the occasion that Sansad TV is expected to bring in synergy and economies of scale. He noted that it is significant that Sansad TV is being launched to coincide with the International Day of Democracy.

Timely flow of authentic information about the functioning of our legislatures & elected representatives enhances accountability & transparency in the functioning of public institutions.



This is what RSTV & LSTV have been providing till now & #SansadTV will be offering from now. pic.twitter.com/ZHgAsQsv7H — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 15, 2021

All about Sansad TV

The Sansad TV programming will be mainly done in four categories:

1. Functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions

2. Governance and implementation of schemes/policies

3. History and culture of India

4. Issues/interests/concerns of contemporary nature

Sansad TV shows

•The Sansad TV is likely to have two operational platforms that will telecast live Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings when Parliament is in session.

•It will be divided into Sansad TV 1 and Sansad TV 2 to air the proceedings of both houses of the Parliament.

•When the Parliament is not in session, it will air other programmes on current affairs and daily and weekly news events. The key theme for its programmes would be democracy and awareness about the Constitution.

•No layoffs are expected as all the personnel working in Sansad TV will be from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV.

Why was Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV merged? The decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV into one channel was taken by their respective speakers. Ravi Capoor, who had served in ministries of commerce, textiles and petroleum, has been appointed as Sansad TV CEO for one year term. The decision was taken in line with the proposal put forward by a panel headed by former Prasar Bharati chairman A Surya Prakash. The Sansad TV will function from the same space as the Lok Sabha TV. While the merger has been in discussion for years, the key reason has been to ease the financial burden. A report submitted by the committee in charge of the decision stated that there was a lot of duplicity of efforts and resources between the two channels, which created an additional financial burden.

Background

The Lok Sabha TV was formed in 2006 and has been functioning for about 15 years, while the Rajya Sabha that was formed in 2011 has been functioning since almost 10 years. The two channels provided live coverage of the house proceedings along with other informative programme

A committee was constituted in November 2019 to check out all the modalities of the merger including preparing guidelines for pooling of resources and technology. The committee comprised former Prasar Bharati Chairman A. Surya Prakash as its chairman and five members-

AA Rao, Ganpati Bhatt, RSTV's Shikha Darbari, Manoj Kumar Pandey and former Lok Sabha TV CEO Dr Aashish Joshi.

The committee's report urged the merging of the two channels to create a single channel for the Parliament.