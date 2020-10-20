SANT missile successfully test-fired off the coast of Odisha

Indian successfully test-fired the Stand-off-Anti-tank (SANT) missile off the Odisha coast on October 19, 2020.

The recently tested missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Reportedly, the missile will have both Lock-on after launch and Lock-on before launch capability.

India today successfully testfired the Stand-off Anti-tank (SANT) Missile off the coast of Odisha. The Missile is being developed by the DRDO for the Indian Air Force & will have both Lock-on After Launch and Lock-on Before Launch capability: Sources — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

On the other hand, the Indian Air Force also congratulated DRDO for the successful test-firing of supersonic cruise missile ‘BrahMos’. It was test-fired from indigenously built stealth destroyer INS Chennai and had hit a target in the Arabian Sea.

Indian Air Force congratulates @DRDO_India on successful test firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Indian Navy's indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai today.#IndianAirForce https://t.co/R9aFDSJ1Dw — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 18, 2020

Test-firing of several missiles:

India has in the last few weeks successfully test-fired several missiles which include:

• Surface to surface supersonic cruise missile ‘BrahMos’.

• Anti-Radiation Missile ‘Rudram-1’.

• Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM)

• Nuclear capable hypersonic missile ‘Shaurya’.