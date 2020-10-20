Study at Home
SANT missile successfully test-fired off the coast of Odisha

Stand-off-Anti-tank (SANT) missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Oct 20, 2020 12:17 IST
Indian successfully test-fired the Stand-off-Anti-tank (SANT) missile off the Odisha coast on October 19, 2020.

The recently tested missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Reportedly, the missile will have both Lock-on after launch and Lock-on before launch capability.

On the other hand, the Indian Air Force also congratulated DRDO for the successful test-firing of supersonic cruise missile ‘BrahMos’. It was test-fired from indigenously built stealth destroyer INS Chennai and had hit a target in the Arabian Sea.

Test-firing of several missiles:

India has in the last few weeks successfully test-fired several missiles which include:

•   Surface to surface supersonic cruise missile ‘BrahMos’.

•   Anti-Radiation Missile ‘Rudram-1’.

•   Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM)

•   Nuclear capable hypersonic missile ‘Shaurya’.

