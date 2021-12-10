Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur, UP tomorrow

Saryu Nahar Pariyojana: PM Modi will inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh on December 11, 2021, around 1 pm. The work on Saryu Nahar National Project had started in 1978, however, because of a lack of continuity of budgetary support, adequate monitoring, and interdepartmental coordination, the ambitious project got delayed and was not completed even after nearly 4 decades.

In 2016, Saryu Nahar National Project was brought under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with a target of completing it in a time-bound manner. The renewed focus on the project by the Central Government resulted in the project being completed in the time period of only about 4 years.

About Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur

The Saryu National Project in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh has been built with a total cost of more than Rs. 9,800 crores, out of which more than Rs. 4,600 crores have been provisioned in the last 4 years.

The ambitious Saryu Nahar National Project involves the interlinking of 5 rivers- Saryu, Ghaghara, Banganga, Rapti, and Rohini in order to ensure the optimum usage of water resources in the region.

Why Saryu Nahar National Project in UP is significant?

The project which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and will benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages.

Saryu Nahar National Project will benefit 9 districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh namely- Shravasti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Maharajganj, and Gorakhpur.

The farmers of the mentioned region who were also the worst sufferers of the inordinate delay in the project will now immensely benefit from the upgraded irrigation potential. With the help of the project, the farmers will now be able to grow crops on a larger scale and maximize the agri-potential of the region.