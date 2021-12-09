Ken-Betwa River interlinking Project; all you need to know about project worth Rs.44,605 crores

Ken-Betwa Link Project Current Affairs: The funding and implementation of the Ken-Betwa River interlinking project have been approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The total cost of the ambitious Ken-Betwa interlinking of river projects has been assessed to be Rs. 44, 605 crores at 2020-21 price levels. The project of river inter-linking will be completed in the period of 8 years.

The Cabinet has approved the central support of Rs. 39,317 crores for the project, covering a grant of Rs. 36,290 crores and a loan of Rs. 3,027 crores. What is the Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project and which of the regions will be benefitted from the ambitious project?

What is Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project?

The Ken-Betwa interlinking project is the first project under the National Perspective Plan for the interlinking of rivers. Both Ken and Betwa rivers are the tributaries of the Yamuna river.

The Ken-Betwa River interlinking project will involve the transfer of water from Ken to the Betwa river through the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal that will link the two rivers, Kotha Barrage, the Lower Orr Project, and the Bina Complex Multipurpose Project.

Ken-Betwa link project is in which state? The Ken-Betwa river interlinking project will be extremely beneficial for Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Ken is one of the major rivers in the Bundelkhand region of Central India. It flows through the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Betwa river, on the other hand, rises in the Vindhya range. It flows northeast through Madhya Pradesh and Orchha to Uttar Pradesh.

Which regions will be benefitted from Ken-Betwa Project?

The Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project will be extremely beneficial to the water-starved Bundelkhand region which is spread across the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The government’s project will be significantly beneficial to the districts of Tikamgarh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Sagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Vidisha, and Raisen of Madhya Pradesh and Mahoba, Banda, Jhansi, and Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh.

The project will also pave the way for more interlinking of the river projects in the country and it will also showcase to the world India’s vision and ingenuity.

How Ken-Betwa River interlinking project will be significant?

The ambitious project of the Government of India will generate 103 MW hydropower and 27MW solar power. It will also provide the annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh hectares and will facilitate the drinking water supply to a population of about 62 lakh.

The boost to socio-economic prosperity in the backward Bundelkhand region is also expected through this project, as it will assist in the increase of agricultural activities and employment.

Background

An agreement for the Ken-Betwa River interlinking project was signed in March 2021 between the Jal Shakti Minister and the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for implementing the first major centrally-driven river interlinking project in India.