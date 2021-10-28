Saviours of Kashmir war memorial unveiled by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Srinagar war memorial: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dedicated a war memorial 'Saviours of Kashmir' at the Srinagar International Airport on October 27, 2021.

The war memorial commemorates the 75th year Indian Army's arrival in the Indian Air Force aircraft at the Budgam Airfield in Srinagar on October 27, 1947.

Jammu & Kashmir: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today dedicated a war memorial ‘Saviours of Kashmir’ at Srinagar International Airport. The memorial commemorates the arrival of Indian Army in Indian Air Force aircraft, at Srinagar Airport in 1947 pic.twitter.com/KpHpUCfgA3 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

The war memorial was recently renovated to include the busts of Brigadier Rajinder Singh, Mahavir Chakra and Jenab Maqbool Sherwani, who is known as the gallant son of Kashmir, alongside the existing bust of Major Somnath Sharma, Param Vir Chakra.

Srinagar War memorial significance

The memorial is a tribute to the invaluable contribution of the Jammu and Kashmir people and erstwhile State Forces of Jammu and Kashmir in evicting the Pakistani Army and Qabaili invaders.

Indian Army's historic landing in Kashmir

•The Indian Army had landed in Kashmir 75 years ago on October 27, 1947 to save the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from an invasion by Pakistan after Maharaja Hari Singh had signed the Instrument of Accession with India.

•The Indian Army had landed at the Budgam airport to evict the Pakistani Forces, who had unleashed looting, arson, rape and murder in the region in clear violation of the ‘Standstill Agreement’ by Pakistan.

•The landing was the first military operation of Independent India after the Indian Army was inducted by Indian Air Force at Budgam Airport on October 27, 1947.

•The historic landing was re-enacted at Srinagar’s Old Airfield on October 27, 2021. The re-enactment was organised to pay obeisance to the brave soldiers and J&K people who laid down their lives and honour the next of kin of war heroes who participated in the 1947-48 War.

Background

The war memorial was unveiled as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and the 75th year of the Indian Army's first landing operation at Budgam Airport.

The Indian Army also celebrates October 27 as ‘Infantry Day’ to commemorate the arrival of the Indian Army at Budgam Airfield.