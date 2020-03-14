Scientists found new way to develop a therapy for tongue cancer

Scientists believe that a new therapy for tongue cancer can be found soon. Biotechnology scientists at the Hyderabad-based DNA Finger Printing and Diagnostics Center have discovered a new mechanism that prevents cancer when an anti-cancer protein is converted.

In a new study, CDFD scientists have identified a rare p53 form of tongue cancer in Indians, which causes these mutant p53 cancers. Scientists collected samples after surgery and screened them to convert into a TP53 gene. This gene is a sequence of nucleotides in DNA, which are symbolic points for preparing p53 proteins.

Importance

This is for the first time when SMARCD1 has been shown as a possible driver of any type of cancer. The observations made in this study are important because they reveal a new and possible mechanism to prevent cancer through p53 proteins. Study results can be engaged to develop a treatment for tongue cancer.

P53 Protein

There is a specific protein p53 is found in human cells. It is considered as most beneficial protein as it controls many basic functions, including cell division and repair of damaged DNA. It works directly with DNA, helping to form proteins. It is helpful for routine cellular functions, as well as playing an effective role in preventing cancer.

A report published in this regard said that p53’s availability help to prevent cancer as it decreases cancer from the human body. Recent studies have shown that some specific and moderately altered p53 variants are active in cancer growth.

Discovery

Scientists identified genes of the mutant p53 protein with the help of modern technology. One of these genes, called SMARCD1, is the most important. SMARCD1 converts a protein into symbolic words. It goes with other proteins and forms a multi-protein complex. Scientists have found that SMARCD-1 is seen in tongue cancer in Indians.