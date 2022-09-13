Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi to be appointed as the next Attorney General of India

Mukul Rohatgi, the senior advocate is set to be appointed as the fourteenth Attorney General of India, according to the reports. This will be Rohatgi’s second tenure as an Attorney General.

Mukul Rohtagi served as the Attorney General of India between June 2014 and June 2017. After KK Venugopal vacates the post, Rohatgi is said to be appointed to the post. KK Venugopal has expressed his unwillingness to serve the post of the top law officer citing health issues. Last week he told a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court that his tenure ends on September 30, 2022.

KK Venugopal as Attorney General of India

Venugopal succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as Attorney General on July 1, 2021, for a three-year term. He is 91 years old and widely respected as a constitutional expert. Venugopal was granted a two-year extension from the Union Government, but he repeatedly expressed unwillingness to continue.

KK Venugopal’s term was extended for three more months in June 2022 by the centre. He finally agreed to the extension of three months till September 30, when the Government urged him to continue.

Who is Mukul Rohtagi?

Rohtagi is 67 years old and will start his second tenure as Attorney General of India as per the reports. After the Bhartiya Janta Party-led National Democratic Alliance government came to power, Mukul Rohtagi held the office of Attorney General from 2014-2017.

After graduating in law, Rohtagi started practicing under Yogesh Kumar Sabharwal. He worked with him in the High Court and later started his own legal practice. Later in 1993, he was designated as a senior counsel by the Delhi High Court. Rohtagi has earlier served as an Additional Solicitor General of India and is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India.

Who is Attorney General?

The Attorney General for India is appointed by the President of India on the advice of the Union Cabinet and holds office at the pleasure of the President. The Attorney General is the Indian government’s chief legal advisor and is its principal Advocate for the Supreme Court of India. The person must be qualified to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court.