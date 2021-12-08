She is a Changemaker programme launched for women in politics

The National Commission for Women (NCW) launched 'She is a Changemaker' programme for women politicians on December 7, 2021. The pan-India capacity building programme has been launched for women representatives at all levels, from gram panchayats to the parliament including political workers and office bearers of national and state-level political parties.

The capacity building programme will be undertaken in coordination with region-wise training institutes. The main objective of the programme will be to undertake capacity building of women political leaders.

Objective

'She is a Changemaker' programme's main objective will be to improve the leadership and decision-making skills of grassroot women political leaders and their communication skills including oration and writing skills.

She is a Changemaker programme: All details

The She is a Changemaker programme includes a series of training programmes. They were launched by National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma in collaboration with Rhambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, Thane, Maharashtra.

The three-day capacity building programme will be organised for women in Municipal Corporation from December 7-9, 2021.

The NCW Chairperson said during the launch event that increased women participation in politics is the need of the hour and the Commission is committed towards helping them in their journey to the Parliament.

Benefit

The She is a Changemaker programme aims to benefit every woman who wishes to make an identity for herself in politics and help her claim her rightful space in politics. Sharma said, "I hope that ‘She is a Changemaker’ project will mark a new beginning in the lives of women who are determined to bring a positive change in the society."

About National Commission for Women

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is the statutory body of the central government. It generally advises the government on all policy matters affecting women.

The commission was established on January 31, 1992. The first-ever head of the commission was Jayanti Patnaik.

Key Objectives of the Commission

The key objective of the national commission is to-

-Represent the rights of women in India

-To provide women a voice for their issues and concerns