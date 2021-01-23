ShramShakti: Indian Government launches portal to collect data related to tribal migrant workers

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs on January 22, 2021, launched the ‘ShramShakti’ portal to collect data related to the tribal migrant workers and will also link them to the existing welfare schemes.

The Tribal Affairs Minister, Arjun Munda while virtually launching the digital portal ‘ShramShakti’ stated that the lack of real-time data on the migrants has been the biggest challenge faced by Centre and State Governments.

The absence of data on the migrant workers was also preventing the governments from formulating effective policy decisions and strategies for the welfare of migrant workers.

Significance:

The ‘ShramShakti’ digital portal will be successfully able to address the data gap and also empower the migrant workers, who generally move in search of income generation and employment.

The portal will also be able to help the government link the migrant population with the already existing welfare schemes of both state and central governments.

ShramShakti Portal:

The data collected through the ‘ShramShakti’ portal will include the livelihood options demographic profile, migration pattern, and skill mapping.

According to the Tribal Affairs Minister, Arjun Munda, the migrants all over the country had to face difficulties after the lockdown was announced because of the pandemic. He added that the migration of the tribal is distress-driven and also the migrants are exposed to unsafe and difficult situations.

ShramSaathi: Tribal Training Module

The Tribal Affairs Minister also launched ‘ShramSaathi’, a tribal training module. It will ensure that the process of livelihood migration is productive and safe.

The minister added that the tribal migrant workers often know less about their entitlements and rights. They are also not completely informed about ways to access services as well as social security in source and destination areas.

The tribal migrant workers, after the training, will be able to access and demand services as well as entitlements and rights that are related to the social security and livelihood in their villages before migration and their destination after migration.