Six India U19 players test COVID-19 positive including skipper Yash Dhull, deputy Rasheed

India Under-19 skipper Yash Dhull has tested positive for COVID-19 along with deputy skipper Sheikh Rasheed and four others players. The positive tests forced the players out of India's Group B U19 World Cup match against Ireland in Tarouba, Trinidad on January 19, 2022.

In total, six U19 players have tested positive for COVID-19 including Yash Dhull, Sheikh Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh and Siddarth Yadav. All the players were isolated immediately. Though Vasu and Manav tested negative in the Rapid Antigen Test, they were showing symptoms so were isolated as a precautionary measure.

The BCCI said in an official medical update ahead of India's second Group B clash against Ireland U19 on January 19th that the India U19 squad currently taking part in the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 have reported COVID-19 positive cases following RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨: India Under 19 – Medical Update



The India U19 squad currently taking part in the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 have reported COVID-19 positive cases following RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests. #BoysInBlue #U19CWC



Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2022

The BCCI informed that six members out of the 17-member squad were ruled out of selection for India vs Ireland clash. The medical status of the six players is as follows:

Yash Dhull - Rapid Antigen Test returned positive.

SK Rasheed - Rapid Antigen Test result returned positive

Sidharth Yadav - RT-PCR Test result returned positive.

Aaradhya Yadav - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive

Manav Parakh - Rapid Antigen Test result returned negative but has shown stmptoms and his RT-PCR test result is awaited.

Vasu Vats - Rapid Antigen Test result returned negative but has shown stmptoms and his RT-PCR test result is awaited.

BCCI note: All the players will remain in isolation and will be under constant supervision of the BCCI medical team. The BCCI Board is monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with the management and the coaching group.

COVID-hit India U19 beats Ireland by 174 runs

India U19 have qualified for the Super League stage with a 174-run victory over Ireland U19 in their 2nd Group B game in the ongoing U19 World Cup 2022. The India U19 side had barely managed to field 11 players in the match after six out of its total 17 members tested positive for COVID-19 including skipper Yash Dhull and deputy skipper Rasheed.

Nishant Sindhu led the India U19 team in the absence of Dhull. In a memorable display of talent, COVID-hit India U19 reduced Ireland U19 to 79-6 after 25 overs and they needed 229 runs to win from 150 balls. India beat Ireland by a massive margin of 174 runs and opening batsman Harnoor Singh was named Player of the Match for his 88 runs off 101 balls, which included 12 boundaries.

India is now scheduled to play against Uganda on January 22, 2022. Some of the standby players could make the main list if all players remain in isolation.

COVID-19 Quarantine Rules

As per the quarantine rules in the ICC, the COVID-positive players have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 10 days. This means that all the players isolating now will be out till the knockout stage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022. If India advance into the knockout stage, they will be playing in the quarterfinals on January 29th. The BCCI is expecting the players to turn negative by then.

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 India Squad

India had announced a 17-member squad for the U19 World Cup 2022 and five standby players. However, the standby players are in India, as ICC allowed the U19 teams to fly only 17 players. The standby players are expected to be flown to the Caribbean now.

India squad: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Standby players: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amit Raj Upadhyay, PM Singh Rathore.