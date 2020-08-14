Sports Ministry organises country-wide ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ from August 15 to October 2

The Sports Ministry will organise ‘Fit India Freedom Run’, a largest country-wide run, from August 15 to October 2, 2020. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launched the mega-event on August 14.

Amid the ongoing pandemic situation and the norms of social distancing, the sports ministry has decided to encourage the participants of the event to run at their own pace, anywhere and anytime as per their convenience.

The event organised by the Sports Ministry aims at encouraging fitness among the masses while also following the COVID-19 protocols. As per Mr. Rijiju, it is another endeavor to strengthen the Fit India movement envisaged by Prime Minister Modi.

Sports Minister @KirenRijiju launches largest country-wide run, #FitIndiaFreedomRun🏃‍♀️🏃The event is being organized to mark the 74th #IndependenceDay of India on 15th of August to 151st Birth Anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi on 2nd of October.#FitIndiaMovement pic.twitter.com/6byRyLKdgq — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 14, 2020

What is the motto of ‘Freedom Run’?

The largest countrywide ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ has been organised by the Sports Ministry to encourage fitness and help citizens to get freedom from laziness, obesity, anxiety, stress, and other diseases.

Earlier also, Fit India had organised numerous big-scale events such as Fit India Cyclothon and Fit India Plog Run to take the message of fitness to the masses.

As per the Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, the event ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ is even more important at this time as staying fit is the key to building strong immunity which is the need of the hour in order to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.