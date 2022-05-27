Sri Venkateswara Temple inaugurated in Bhubaneshwar, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik takes part

Venkateswara Temple in Bhubaneshwar: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan took part in Vigraha Pratishtha and Maha Samprokshanam rituals of Sri Venkateswara Temple in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on May 26, 2022.

Maha Samprokshanam ritual of Venkateswara Temple was performed with the celestial grandeur and the event was held in the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam between 8.50 and 9.05 am.

On the inauguration of Shri Venkateswara Temple, a plaque was also unveiled by the pontiff of Visakha Sarada Peetham, who was accompanied by Odisha CM, Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Sri Venkateswara Temple in Bhubaneshwar: Significance

The Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan welcomed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD’s) efforts in constructing the new Venkateswara Temple in Bhubaneshwar. It will be significant for those from different parts of Odisha.

The Governor added those who could not go to Tirumala due to their age, finance, health and other reasons can now seek the divine blessings of the almighty at the new TTD Temple constructed at Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

The new temple of Lord Venkateswara ,Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams was inaugurated by Shankaracharya Sri Sri Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, Sarada Peetham, Visakhapatnam, in the capital city on Thursday.https://t.co/nPv8XiGh6n pic.twitter.com/qkgDPt1JNR — My City Links | ODISHA (@MyCityLinks) May 26, 2022

Sri Venkateswara Temples in India

TTD has so far constructed the replica of Sri Venkateswara Temple at Kurukshetra, New Delhi, Kanyakumari, Vishakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneshwar.

More new Sri Venkateswara Temples are also being constructed at Jammu, Amaravati, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Ulundurpet, etc. TTD is committed to construct at least one replica temple of Lord Venkateswara in every state and Union Territory.

How TTD is promoting the Hindu Sanathana Dharma?

1. TTD has constructed 501 temples across the backward areas of Andhra Pradesh and is now in the process of completing the construction of more than 1,130 more temples.

2. TTD, to promote the worship of the sacred cow, has donated a cow and a calf free of cost to 171 temples and Hindu religious centers across the country.

3. TTD showcased great Hindu culture by constructing more and more temples across the county.

Venkateswara Temple

Sri Venkateswara Swami Vaari Temple is a Hindu Temple which is situated in the hill town of Tirumala at Tirupati in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, India. It is dedicated to Venkateswara, a form of Vishnu, who is believed to have appeared to save mankind from trials and troubles of Kali Yuga. Venkateswara Temple is run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) which is under the control of the Andhra Pradesh Government. The head of TTD is also appointed by the State Government.