Summer Solstice 2022: Date, Time and What are some interesting facts about longest day of the year?

Summer Solstice 2022 Stonehenge: Summer Solstice 2022 or June Solstice will be witnessed on June 21, 2022. Summer Solstice means that it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the shortest day in the Southern hemisphere.

Summer Solstice 2022 also marks the onset of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere and the winter season in the Southern Hemisphere. For those in North America, Summer Solstice 2022 occurred on June 20 at 10.32 PM, while for the rest, the event usually happens on June 21 at 3.32 PM.

Summer Solstice 2022 is that time of the year again when some countries around the world get to enjoy the longest day of the year. Also called the midsummer, Summer Solstice marks the longest day and shortest night of the year. The word ‘Solstice’ had emerged from the Latin word ‘Sol’ which means sun and ‘sistere’ which means stationary or stand still.

Summer Solstice 2022 Date

Summer Solstice 2022 is on June 21. On the basis of the Earth’s current orbit, the Summer Solstice date rotates between June 20, 21 and 22 and is not fixed since it depends on physics. The date is not fixed since it depends on the physics of the solar system and not on the human calendar.

What is Summer Solstice 2022?

While the summer solstice is celebrated for the whole day, as per the astronomical definitions, the astronomical event takes place at a particular time when the Earth's tilt is maximum or minimum from the Sun.

During Summer Solstice, the Earth’s tilt is maximum towards the sun which results in the longest day of the year.

Summer Solstice 2022: Why the event takes place?

During Summer Solstice, the Sun shines bright over the Tropic of Cancer and it is said that the rotation of the Earth is roughly tilted to about 23.4 degrees relative to the plane of its orbit around the Sun.

During the winter solstice in December, the opposite phenomenon takes place where the Earth is tilted farthest from the Sun making it the longest night and shortest day of the year.

Summer Solstice 2022 India: What will be the timing?

Summer Solstice 2022 in the Northern Hemisphere will be at 2.43 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST) on June 21, 2022.

Summer Solstice 2022: What are some of the interesting facts about Summer Solstice?

1. The ancient cultures knew that the sun’s path across the sky, the length of the daylight, and the location of the sunrise and sunset all shifted in a regular way. Additionally, people built Stonehenge in England, to follow the sun’s annual progress.

2. During the Summer Solstice compared to any other time of the year, the North Pole is tipped more directly towards the sun and the south pole is tilted more directly away from the Sun.

3. The Sun’s path across the sky is curved- NOT a Straight line on the Summer Solstice.

4. On the basis of the Earth’s current orbit, the summer solstice date rotates between June 20, 21, and 22 and is not fixed since it depends on the physics of our solar system and not on the human calendar.

5. Iceland is the only place outside of the Arctic circle where the sun can be experienced not set as in Northern Iceland.