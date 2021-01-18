Supreme Court to hear pleas on farm laws, to discuss the issue of recusal of a member from SC farm panel

The Supreme Court on January 18, 2021 will hear the pleas relating to the farm laws as well as the ongoing protests by farmers at Delhi borders. The hearing will be five days after the apex court stayed the implementation of new farm laws till the further orders.

The court will also be hearing the plea of the central government seeking an order against the proposed tractor march or any other form of protests by the farmers which aims at disrupting the celebrations of Republic Day 2021.

The top court during the hearing may also discuss the matter of recusal of a member of the four-member committee set up to listen to the grievances and to make recommendations to resolve conflict between government and the farmers.

The President of BKU and the Chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee, Bhupinder Singh Mann had rescued himself from the court appointed committee after included in it. He stated that he will always stand with farmers and Punjab.

About the four-member panel set up by court:

The committee set up by the apex court after staying the implementation of new farm laws, comprised of Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute; Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President of Bhartiya Kisan Union; Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghathan.

The purpose of the panel was to listen and interact with the representatives of government and farmers regarding the new farm laws by the government.

Farmers Union submits affidavit for removal of panel members On January 16, 2021, the farmers union had requested the Supreme Court or removing the remaining panel members of the three- member committee set up by the apex court after Bhupinder Singh Mann rescued himself from it. As per the Bhartiya Kisan Union Lokshakti, the principle of natural justice is going to be violated as those who have been appointed in the committee have already given their support to the new farm laws. The farmers body further claimed that how three members can submit a report without any form of bias when they had already supported the laws made and passed by the central government without having enough discussion with the farmers. In its affidavit, the farmers union has also asked for the dismissal central government’s plea against the proposed tractor march during the Republic Day celebrations.

Government claims farmers and experts support to the laws:

The Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar has assured that a large number of farmers as well as experts are in the favour of the farm laws. He added that after the court’s order, the laws cannot be implemented but the government expect that farmers will discuss the laws clause wise on January and inform the central government what they want other than repealing the laws.

Background:

The government had presented the three farm laws, which were enacted in September 2020, as major reforms that aim at increasing the income of the farmers.

However, the laws faced protest from the farmers all over the country as they claimed that it will impact the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mandi systems by the government and the control on the production price will be by the big corporate sectors.

Thousands of famers, mainly from Western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the laws.

However, the central government has always maintained that the farmers are being misled. It has also ruled out the option of repealing the three farm laws.