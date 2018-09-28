Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 28, 2018 inaugurated the Parakram Parv at the Combined Commanders' Conference in Jodhpur to mark the second anniversary of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army on September 29, 2016.
Modi also paid homage to the martyrs at the Konark war memorial. He was briefed by the three service chiefs regarding the situation prevailing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, Line of Actual control along the border with China and about the situation in Kashmir Valley.
The Parakram Parv, an exhibition, is being organised by the Konark Corps at the Jodhpur Military station. Parakram Parv is being celebrated to highlight the valour and accomplishments of the Indian Army.
A three-day main event from September 28-30, 2018 will be organised at the India Gate lawns in New Delhi besides similar events at 53 locations in 51 cities across the country.
The Day will also be marked to remember the sacrifice of soldiers during the 'Uri incident'.
|
Why Indian Army carried out Surgical strike?
|
Eleven days after the Uri attack that claimed 18 soldiers, Indian Army carried out a four hour Surgical Strike on the night of September 28-29, 2016 in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists along with 'those protecting them", sending across a message of change of stand on the rules of engagement on the disputed Line of Control.
As per army, the strike was conducted to prevent terrorists who were prepping to infiltrate and attack the Kashmir region and metros. As per reports, first-of-its-kind strike across the Pakistani border was based on specific intelligence reports.
|
What is a Surgical Strike?
|
Video: Check out the latest current affairs of this week