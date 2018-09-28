Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 28, 2018 inaugurated the Parakram Parv at the Combined Commanders' Conference in Jodhpur to mark the second anniversary of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army on September 29, 2016.



Modi also paid homage to the martyrs at the Konark war memorial. He was briefed by the three service chiefs regarding the situation prevailing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, Line of Actual control along the border with China and about the situation in Kashmir Valley.



The Parakram Parv, an exhibition, is being organised by the Konark Corps at the Jodhpur Military station. Parakram Parv is being celebrated to highlight the valour and accomplishments of the Indian Army.



A three-day main event from September 28-30, 2018 will be organised at the India Gate lawns in New Delhi besides similar events at 53 locations in 51 cities across the country.

The Day will also be marked to remember the sacrifice of soldiers during the 'Uri incident'.