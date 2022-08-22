Switch Mobility EiV 22: India’s 1st Double-decker Electric Bus Inaugurated in Mumbai, Check Details Here

Switch Mobility EiV 22: Switch Mobility Ltd unveiled and launched India’s 1st Double-decker Electric Bus Switch EiV 22 in Mumbai. The Electric Double-decker Bus can ferry almost double the number of seated passengers and will mark the re-birth of a nostalgic Public Transport Tool for Mumbaikars. The double-decker bus has been developed keeping in mind the new-age low-floor bus design and accommodatesa higher number of passengers while keeping the overall footprint on the floor. The double-decker bus, which is based on the iconic double-decker BEST buses from Mumbai, has been developed by Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland.

Ushering Sustainable Revolution!



It gives me immense pleasure to launch the Ashok Leyland's Electric Double-decker Bus in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/lTP4Jhosb0 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 18, 2022

Switch EiV 22 - Specifications

As per the details shared by the company, the Switch EiV 22 is a double-decker AC bus which is based on its single-deck version called EiV 12. Thanks to its low floor design, the EiV 22 will have a total seating capacity of 65 passengers, with more space available on the lower deck for standing occupants. Despite increasing its seating capacity, the overall weight of the bus has grown only by 18%, which helps it retain its range in comparison to its single-deck version.

The double-decker bus employs a 231 kWh Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NMC) battery pack, which gives it a range of 250 Km on a single charge. As per Switch Mobility’s CEO Mahesh Babu, the heavy-duty battery cells for the electric bus are being sourced from China and they are converted into usable battery packs for the bus at its production facility in Ennore, Tamil Nadu. The company has also employed an innovative design for the battery pack, which consists of liquid cooling and a dual gun charging facility.

Advantages of Electric Double-decker Bus

First Made in India Electric Double-decker Bus

Fully Airconditioned

Seating Capacity of 65

231 kWh Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NMC) battery pack

Range of 250 Km

Competitive cost per km, per passenger

Higher passenger-to-weight ratio

Mumbai’s BEST to have Double-decker Electric Buses

The iconic Double-decker bus of BEST which brings back memories for many will soon be seen running on the city’s road. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), through its subsidiary OHM Mobility, has placed an order for 200 Electric Double-decker Buses for the city. The double-decker electric bus fleet will operate between the Kurla and Colaba depots of BEST.