Switzerland legalizes same-sex marriages; Which other European countries have legalised same-sex marriage?

Switzerland has agreed to legalized civil marriage and the right to adopt children for same-sex couples by a nearly two-thirds majority in a referendum on September 26, 2021. With this, Switzerland has become one of the last countries in Western Europe to legalize gay marriage.

As per the results provided by the Swiss Federal Chancellery, 64.1% of voters have voted in favour of same-sex marriage. The voting was done in a nationwide referendum that was conducted under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy.

Antonia Hauswirth of the National Committee “Marriage for All” said that we are very happy and relieved.

In a statement, Amnesty International said that opening civil marriage to same-sex couples was a milestone for equality.

Same-sex marriage in Switzerland: What will be different under amended law? The latest amended law in Switzerland will make it possible for same-sex couples to get married, and to adopt children that are unrelated to them. Married lesbian couples in the country will also be allowed to have children through sperm donation which is currently legal only for married heterosexual couples. The amended law will also make it easier for the foreign spouses of a Swiss individual to get citizenship. Karin Keller-Sutter, Swiss Justice Minister said that the new rules will likely come into force on July 1, 2022.

Right-wing in Switzerland opposes new law

Monika Rueegger of Switzerland’s right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) as well as the member of the referendum committee “No to Marriage for All” said that she was disappointed.

She further added that this was not about the love and feelings but it was about the children’s welfare as children and fathers are the losers here.

Some Other European countries to legalise same-sex marriage