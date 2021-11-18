Tamil actor-director RNR Manohar passes away

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RNR Manohar's first film as an Independent Director was Maasilamani in 2009. He had begun his acting career with Malayalam director IV Sasi’s Tamil movie ‘Kolangal’. 

Created On: Nov 18, 2021 10:57 IST
Popular Tamil actor-director RNR Manohar passed away on November 17, 2021. He was 61. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai.

He was under medical care for almost 20 days until he breathed his last. He reportedly passed away after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by his wife. His death has come as a shock and many celebrities took to social media to express their grief and pay their condolences.

RNR Manohar had begun his career in films as an assistant director in KS Ravi Kumar’s movie Band Master and his acting career with the popular Malayalam director IV Sasi’s Tamil movie ‘Kolangal’, in which he was also the assistant director. 

RNR Manohar's film career: Key Highlights 

•RNR Manohar began his film career by assisting KS Ravikumar. He initially worked as an assistant director on films including Band Master and Suriyan Chandran. 

•He also wrote screenplays and dialogues for films including Thennavan, Punnagal Poove, Kolangal and Maindhan. 

•His first film as an Independent Director was Maasilamani in 2009.He also wrote and directed Vellore Maavattam in 2011.

•He began acting with Kolangal and went on to essay popular roles in more than 50 films including Veeram, Dhill, Vedalam, Salim, Andavan Kattale, Kaithi, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Kaappaan, Viswasam, Yennai Arindhaal, Miruthan and Achcham Enbadhu Madamaiyada.

•He was last seen in Shakti Soundar Rajan’s fantasy drama film Teddy. He will appear on the screen for one last time in the upcoming Tamil film Veerame Vaagai Soodum, directed by debutant director Thu.Pa.Saravanan. The film which stars Vishal in the lead role is currently in the post-production stage.

Son's death 

RNR Manohar's son Rajan had passed away in 2012 after drowning in the school swimming pool. The unfortunate incident had sparked a huge debate and five people including the school's swimming trainer were arrested.

