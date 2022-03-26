JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

TATA IPL 2022 Points Table: Check All Team Indian Premier League Standings, Stats

TATA IPL 2022 is all set to commence from March 26, 2022. The 8 existing IPL teams will get to welcome two new franchises- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants- in the expanded 10 team tournament.

Created On: Mar 26, 2022 14:25 IST
TATA IPL Points Table 2022
TATA IPL Points Table 2022

TATA IPL 2022: The 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence from March 26, 2022, with the face off between CSK and KKR at 7.30 PM in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The 8 existing IPL teams will get to welcome two new franchises- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants- in the expanded 10 team tournament. IPL 2022 will feature 70 league matches along with 4 knockout games.

With the addition of two new teams, the format of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has also been tweaked as the teams divided between two groups comprise 5 teams each. They will play twice against five teams and once against four teams. After the completion of the IPL league games, the top four teams will qualify for playoffs.

The final of IPL 2022 will be played on May 29 as the mega event will run for a total of 65 days. Indian Premier League 2022 matches will be played across 4 venues in Maharashtra with a 40% crowd capacity.

TATA IPL Points Table 2022: Check Full Team Rankings and Team Standings

S. No.

Team

Matches

Win

Loss

Points

Net R.R

1

Chennai super Kings

 

 

 

 

 

2

Delhi Capitals

 

 

 

 

 

3

Gujarat Titans

 

 

 

 

 

4

Kolkata Knight Riders

 

 

 

 

 

5

Lucknow Super Giants

 

 

 

 

 

6

Mumbai Indians

 

 

 

 

 

7

Punjab Kings

 

 

 

 

 

8

Rajasthan Royals

 

 

 

 

 

9

Royal Challengers Bangalore

 

 

 

 

 

10

Sunrisers Hyderabad

 

 

 

 

 

IPL Points Table 2021: Team Rankings and Standings

S.No

Teams

Matches

Wins

Loss

Tie

Net R.R

Points

1

Chennai Super Kings

10

8

2

0

1.069

16

2

Delhi Capitals

11

8

3

0

+0.562

 16

3

Royal Challengers Bangalore

11

7

4

0

-0.200

 14

4

Kolkata Knight Riders

11

5

6

 

+0.363

 10

5

Mumbai Indians

11

5

6

 

-0.453

 10

6

Punjab Kings

11

4

7

0

-0.288

 8

7

Rajasthan Royals

11

4

7

0

0.468

 8

8

Sunrisers Hyderabad

10

2

8

0

-0.501

 4

TATA IPL 2022 Stats: Orange Cap and Purple Cap List

IPL Orange Cap 2022 will be given to the leading run-scorer of the tournament at the end of Indian Premier League Season 2022.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list

S.no

Player

Runs

1

Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

454

2

Sanju Samson (RR)

452

3

KL Rahul (PBSK)

422

4

Faf du Plessis (CSK)

394 

5

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

362 

TATA IPL Purple Cap 2022 will be given to the leading wicket taker of the Indian Premier League 2022 season.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap List

S.no

Player

Wkts

1

Harshal Patel (RCB)

26

2

Avesh Khan (DC)

18

3

Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

16

4

Mohammed Shami  (PBKS)

14

5

Chris Morris (RR) 

14

 

