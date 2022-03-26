TATA IPL 2022 Points Table: Check All Team Indian Premier League Standings, Stats

TATA IPL 2022: The 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence from March 26, 2022, with the face off between CSK and KKR at 7.30 PM in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The 8 existing IPL teams will get to welcome two new franchises- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants- in the expanded 10 team tournament. IPL 2022 will feature 70 league matches along with 4 knockout games.

With the addition of two new teams, the format of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has also been tweaked as the teams divided between two groups comprise 5 teams each. They will play twice against five teams and once against four teams. After the completion of the IPL league games, the top four teams will qualify for playoffs.

The final of IPL 2022 will be played on May 29 as the mega event will run for a total of 65 days. Indian Premier League 2022 matches will be played across 4 venues in Maharashtra with a 40% crowd capacity.

S. No. Team Matches Win Loss Points Net R.R 1 Chennai super Kings 2 Delhi Capitals 3 Gujarat Titans 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 Lucknow Super Giants 6 Mumbai Indians 7 Punjab Kings 8 Rajasthan Royals 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad

S.No Teams Matches Wins Loss Tie Net R.R Points 1 Chennai Super Kings 10 8 2 0 1.069 16 2 Delhi Capitals 11 8 3 0 +0.562 16 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 7 4 0 -0.200 14 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 5 6 +0.363 10 5 Mumbai Indians 11 5 6 -0.453 10 6 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 0 -0.288 8 7 Rajasthan Royals 11 4 7 0 0.468 8 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 2 8 0 -0.501 4

TATA IPL 2022 Stats: Orange Cap and Purple Cap List

IPL Orange Cap 2022 will be given to the leading run-scorer of the tournament at the end of Indian Premier League Season 2022.

S.no Player Runs 1 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 454 2 Sanju Samson (RR) 452 3 KL Rahul (PBSK) 422 4 Faf du Plessis (CSK) 394 5 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 362

TATA IPL Purple Cap 2022 will be given to the leading wicket taker of the Indian Premier League 2022 season.

