Telangana becomes first state to tell farmers what to grow

Telangana has become the first state to regulate the cultivation of crops by telling farmers what to grow as a part of its pilot project. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao issued a statement on May 12, 2020 saying that the state will limit growing of paddy to 50 lakh acres.

The government also limited the cultivation of another crop, red gram, to 10 lakh acres. Besides this, the state will soon make an announcement regarding what crop will be cultivated in which areas.

The state government has made it mandatory for the farmers to follow its new directives. The state will not extend the benefit of Minimum Support Price (MSP)and Rythu Bandhu scheme to the farmers who are found violating the directives.

Objective The state has decided to regulate the cultivation of crops with the aim of benefiting the farmers, as it will help ensure demand for their produce.

Key Highlights

• The state government has decided to limit the cultivation of paddy, including fine and other varieties, to 50 lakh acres.

• The Telangana Sona variety will be grown in 10 lakh acres, cotton will be grown in 50 lakh acres and red gram will be grown in 10 lakh acres. The area-specific recommendations of crop cultivation is expected to be announced soon after interaction between the state CM and agriculture field officials on May 15.

• The government is also expected to soon issue directives regarding farming of vegetables in farmland near urban areas. The state will suggest the farmers which vegetables should be grown in which areas depending on the demand of the crops.

• The state CM said that the farmers should grow crops that have demand for the past 20 years. He stated that the tradition of everyone growing the same crop should end and crop diversification should take place.

• The farmers who will abide by the government’s regulations will get benefits under the Rythu Bandhu scheme and the government will buy their produce at MSP.

• Currently, the Telangana state government gives Rs 10,000 per acre per year to each farmer whether he cultivates the land or not.

Seed Regulatory Authority

• Telangana state government will also be setting up a seed regulatory authority to check spurious seeds in the state.

• The new seed regulatory authority will make sure that only seeds of crops that are identified by the government are sold.

• The government will also amend the Seed act if needed to bring about the required changes. The state has also announced that strict action will be taken against the companies that sell fake or spurious seeds.

• The government will identify such companies and book them under the PD Act. This was announced, as the government feels there will be large dumping of the fake cotton and red chili seeds. The state has implemented strict measures to avoid the same.

• The Telangana Chief Minister is expected to have an exclusive meeting with the representatives of seed companies soon.

Background

According to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, currently, a lot of crops that are produced have no buyers and the prices are too high for the crops that are in demand. This situation has been prevalent for several years and it is time for it to go, the CM said.