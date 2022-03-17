Current Affairs Today Headline- 17 March 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 17 March 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline- 17 March 2022
International News
- Poland's Karolina Bielawaska is Miss World 2021 Winner, USA’s Shree Saini and Olivia Yace of Cote d'Ivoire irst and the second runners-up, respectively.
- Ukraine, Russia draw up tentative peace plan to end war, which includes a ceasefire and Russian troop withdrawal if Ukraine renounces NATO membership ambitions and accepts limits on its armed forces.
- International Court of Justice orders Russia to suspend Ukraine invasion immediately.
- Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the ICJ, said Ukraine President.
- Ukraine is grateful to the US for their overwhelming support, says President Zelenskyy in an address to a joint session of US Congress.
- US, Russia make first high-level contact since Ukraine invasion, NSA Jake Sullivan held talks with General Nikolay Patrushev over Ukraine crisis.
- Elon Musk to resign from Endeavor Board of Directors
- Emergency UN Security Council meeting called by US, UK, France, Albania, Ireland, Norway to discuss the Ukraine humanitarian situation on March 17.
- US announces additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, which includes 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems, 7,000 small arms like shotguns & grenade launchers and drones.
National News
- British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to visit India by the end of March.
- AAP likely to send cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha.
- Union Health Minister holds meeting with Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Secy Pharma and Secy Health on rising Covid cases in South East Asia and European countries.
- Retired Jharkhand High Court judge Harish Chandra Mishra appointed as Delhi's new Lokayukta.
- Finance Minister of Sri Lanka, Basil Rajapaksa called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the initiatives taken by both countries to increase bilateral economic cooperation.
- India invites Lithuania side to join the International Solar Alliance.
- Jasprit Bumrah jumps to 4th spot, Virat Kohli slips to 9th in the ICC Men's Test Rankings.
- Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar takes oath as protem Speaker of Punjab Legislative Assembly.
- A green triangle named after Mahatma Gandhi inaugurated in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo.
- PM Narendra Modi to virtually address the Valedictory Function of the 96th Common Foundation Course at LBSNAA on March 17.
- Congress' G23 leaders suggest adoption of the model of collective and inclusive leadership 'only way forward' for the party.
- Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest person with a net worth of $103 billion, Gautam Adani richer by $49 billion in a year .
- Parliamentary panel points to 'low' selection of male NCC cadets in armed forces, refers to 'training deficiencies.
Environment News
- A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes 297km northeast of Tokyo, Japan, around 2 million homes lose power.
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit 119 km North of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir around 9:40 pm yesterday.
- A heat wave warning has been issued in western Madhya Pradesh till March 17.
- The Guinness World Records certifies solar tree installed at Centre of Excellence for Farm Machinery as world's largest solar tree.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.