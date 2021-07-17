Tokyo 2020: First COVID-19 case reported at athletes’ village, raises fear ahead of Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics, six days before the opening ceremony, has reported its first COVID-19 case as a person tested positive in the athlete’s village, organisers shared the news on July 17, 2021. Olympics 2020 are set to begin from July 23.

Toshiro Moto, Tokyo 2020 CEO has confirmed that a visitor from abroad who has been involved in organizing the upcoming Olympic Games has tested positive. However, he did not reveal the person’s nationality, because of privacy concerns.

The person who came positive during a screening test has been removed from the Tokyo athletes’ village where thousands of officials and athletes will reside during the game. The individual is currently confined to a hotel.

Tokyo 2020 organisers on preventing outbreaks:

The Chief Organiser of the Tokyo 2020 Games, Seiko Hashimoto said that the organisers have been doing everything to prevent any COVID-19 outbreaks.

He added that even if we end up with an outbreak, we will make sure that we have a plan in place to respond.

Most of all Tokyo Village residents vaccinated: IOC President

The news of the first positive case came after the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach had assured that Tokyo 2020 games will not bring any risk to the Japanese people.

Bach after meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide had said that we have been making all efforts and that the Japanese people have all our commitment to contribute in the best way to fight the deadly virus and not to bring any form of risk to the people of Japan.

He also added that most of all the residents in the Olympic Village in Tokyo have been vaccinated. This is why he would like to ask the Japanese people to warmly welcome all the athletes from all over the world who have overcome so many challenges.

Background:

Tokyo Olympics 2020 which is all set to start from July 23 to August 8, 2021, was postponed for a year in 2020 because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the organizing committee, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will mostly be held without any spectators and under very strict quarantine rules.