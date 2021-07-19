Tokyo Olympics 2020: Complete list of Indian athletes qualified for Summer Olympics 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020: The qualified Indian athletes, across 18 sporting categories, will be part of India’s contingent for the rescheduled Olympics 2020 from July 23rd to August 8th, 2021. To know the names of the Indian athletes qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, check the list below sorted by their discipline, sport, and category.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 will see a total of 127 Indian athletes, including two alternate players and one reserve goalkeeper in the men’s and women’s hockey squad respectively.
The total size of the Indian contingent, including the coaches, officials, and supporting staff, counts to 228. The number of Indian athletes participating in the Summer Olympic Games has seen a rise in each of its past 3 editions and the finest athletes of India are expected to continue this trend during Tokyo 2020.
Archery
Men’s Recurve individual and team event
1.Tarundeep Rai
2. Atanu Das
3. Pravin Jadhav
Women’s recurve individual
Deepika Kumari
Athletics
|
Athletes
|
Sport
|
KT Irfan
|
Men’s 20 km race walking
|
Sandeep Kumar
|
Men’s 20 km race walking
|
Rahul Rohilla
|
Men’s 20 km race walking
|
Gurpreet Singh
|
Men’s 50 km race walking
|
Bhawna Jat
|
Women’s 20 km race walking
|
Priyanka Goswami
|
Women’s 20 km race walking
|
Avinash Sable
|
Men’s 3000 m steeplechase
|
Murali Sreeshankar
|
Men’s Long Jump
|
MP Jabir
|
Men’s 400 m hurdles
|
Neeraj Chopra
|
Men’s Javelin throw
|
Shivpal Singh
|
Men’s Javelin throw
|
Annu Rani
|
Women’s Javelin throw
|
Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|
Men’s Shot Put
|
Dutee Chand
|
Women’s 100m and 200m
|
Kamalpreet Kaur
|
Women’s discus throw
|
Seema Punia
|
Women’s discus throw
|
Rajiv Arokia, Amol Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Muhammaed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom
|
Men’s 4x400m relay team
|
Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Alex Anthony, Dhanlakshmi Sekhar, Subha Venkatesan
|
Mixed 4x400m relay team
Badminton
1. PV Sindhu, Women’s Singles
2. B Sai Praneeth, Men’s Singles
3. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Men’s Double
Boxing
1. Vikas Krishnan (Men’s, 69 kg)
2. Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s, 69 kg)
3. Ashish Kumar (Men’s, 75 kg)
4. Pooja Rani (Women’s, 75 kg)
5. Satish Kumar (Men’s,91 kg)
6. Mary Kom (Women’s, 51 kg)
7. Amit Panghal (Men’s, 52 kg)
8. Manish Kaushik (Men’s, 63 kg)
9. Simranjt Kaur (Women’s, 60 kg)
Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza- Men’s individual event
Fencing
Bhavani Devi- Women’s Sabre
Golf
Men’s events-
1. Anirban Lahiri
2. Udayan Mane
Women’s events-
Aditi Ashok
Gymnastics
Parnati Nayak- women’s artistic
Hockey
Men’s team (19 players led by Manpreet Singh, including two alternate players and one reserve goalkeeper)
Women’s team (19 players led by Rani Rampal, including two alternate players and once reserve goalkeeper)
Judo
Sushila Devi Likmabam- Women’s extra light-weight (48 kg) division
Rowing
Arvind Singh and Arjun Jat- Men’s lightweight double sculls event
Sailing
1. Nethra Kumanan- Laser Redial
2. Vishnu Saravanan- Laser Standard
3. Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy- 49er
Shooting
|
Athletes
|
Category
|
Anjum Moudgil
|
10m Women’s Air Rifle
|
Apurvi Chandela
|
10m Women’s Air Rifle
|
Divyansh Singh Panwar
|
10m Men’s Air Rifle
|
Deepak Kumar
|
10m Men’s Air Rifle
|
Tejaswini Sawant
|
50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position
|
Sanjeev Rajput
|
50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position
|
Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar
|
50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position
|
Manu Bhaker
|
10m Women’s Air Pistol
|
Yashaswini Singh Deswal
|
10m Women’s Air Pistol
|
Saurabh Chaudhary
|
10m Men’s Air Pistol
|
Abhishek Verma
|
10m Men’s Air Pistol
|
Rahi Sarnobhat
|
25m Women’s Pistol
|
Chinki Yadav
|
25m Women’s Pistol
|
Angad Veer Singh Bajwa
|
Men’s Skeet
|
Mairaj Ahmad Khan
|
Men’s Skeet
Swimming
1. Sajan Prakash, men’s 100m freestyle, 200m butterfly, 100m butterfly
2. Srihari Nataraj, men’s 100m backstroke
3. Maana Patel, women’s 100m backstroke
Table Tennis
1. Sharath Kamal, men’s singles
2. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, men’s singles
3. Sutirtha Mukherjee, women’s singles
4. Manika Batra, womne’s singles
5. Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, mixed doubles
Tennis
1. Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, Women’s doubles
2. Sumit Nagpal, Men’s Singles
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu, women’s 48 kg
Wrestling
1. Seema Bisla, Women’s Freestyle, 50 kg
2. Vinesh Phogat, Women’s freestyle, 53 kg
3. Anshu Malik, Women’s Freestyle, 57 kg
4. Sonam Malik, Women’s Freestyle, 62 kg
5. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Men’s Freestyle, 57 kg
6. Bajrang Punia, Men’s Freestyle, 65 kg
7. Deepak Punia, Men’s Freestyle, 86 kg
