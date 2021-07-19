Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Complete list of Indian athletes qualified for Summer Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: The qualified Indian athletes, across 18 sporting categories, will be part of India’s contingent for the rescheduled Olympics 2020 from July 23rd to August 8th, 2021. To know the names of the Indian athletes qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, check the list below sorted by their discipline, sport, and category.

Created On: Jul 19, 2021 19:38 ISTModified On: Jul 19, 2021 19:38 IST
Indian athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will see a total of 127 Indian athletes, including two alternate players and one reserve goalkeeper in the men’s and women’s hockey squad respectively.

The qualified athletes in Olympics, across 18 sporting categories, will be part of India’s Olympic contingent for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics which is all set to begin from July 23rd to August 8th, 2021.

The total size of the Indian contingent, including the coaches, officials, and supporting staff, counts to 228. The number of Indian athletes participating in the Summer Olympic Games has seen a rise in each of its past 3 editions and the finest athletes of India are expected to continue this trend during Tokyo 2020.

Check the list of Indian athletes qualified for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, sorted by their discipline, sport, and category.

Archery

Men’s Recurve individual and team event

1.Tarundeep Rai

2. Atanu Das

3. Pravin Jadhav

Women’s recurve individual

Deepika Kumari

Athletics

Athletes

Sport

KT Irfan

Men’s 20 km race walking

Sandeep Kumar

Men’s 20 km race walking

Rahul Rohilla

Men’s 20 km race walking

Gurpreet Singh

Men’s 50 km race walking

Bhawna Jat

Women’s 20 km race walking

Priyanka Goswami

Women’s 20 km race walking

Avinash Sable

Men’s 3000 m steeplechase

Murali Sreeshankar

Men’s Long Jump

MP Jabir

Men’s 400 m hurdles

Neeraj Chopra

Men’s Javelin throw

Shivpal Singh

Men’s Javelin throw

Annu Rani

Women’s Javelin throw

Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Men’s Shot Put

Dutee Chand

Women’s 100m and 200m

Kamalpreet Kaur

Women’s discus throw

Seema Punia

Women’s discus throw

Rajiv Arokia, Amol Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Muhammaed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom

Men’s 4x400m relay team

Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Alex Anthony, Dhanlakshmi Sekhar, Subha Venkatesan

Mixed 4x400m relay team

Badminton

1. PV Sindhu, Women’s Singles

2. B Sai Praneeth, Men’s Singles

3. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Men’s Double

Boxing

1. Vikas Krishnan (Men’s, 69 kg)

2. Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s, 69 kg)

3. Ashish Kumar (Men’s, 75 kg)

4. Pooja Rani (Women’s, 75 kg)

5. Satish Kumar (Men’s,91 kg)

6. Mary Kom (Women’s, 51 kg)

7. Amit Panghal (Men’s, 52 kg)

8. Manish Kaushik (Men’s, 63 kg)

9. Simranjt Kaur (Women’s, 60 kg)

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza- Men’s individual event

Fencing

Bhavani Devi- Women’s Sabre

Golf

Men’s events-

1. Anirban Lahiri

2. Udayan Mane

Women’s events-

Aditi Ashok

Gymnastics

Parnati Nayak- women’s artistic

Hockey

Men’s team (19 players led by Manpreet Singh, including two alternate players and one reserve goalkeeper)

Women’s team (19 players led by Rani Rampal, including two alternate players and once reserve goalkeeper)

Judo

Sushila Devi Likmabam- Women’s extra light-weight (48 kg) division

Rowing

Arvind Singh and Arjun Jat- Men’s lightweight double sculls event

Sailing

1. Nethra Kumanan- Laser Redial

2. Vishnu Saravanan- Laser Standard

3. Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy- 49er

Shooting

Athletes

Category

Anjum Moudgil

10m Women’s Air Rifle

Apurvi Chandela

10m Women’s Air Rifle

Divyansh Singh Panwar

10m Men’s Air Rifle

Deepak Kumar

10m Men’s Air Rifle

Tejaswini Sawant

50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position

Sanjeev Rajput

50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar

50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position

Manu Bhaker

10m Women’s Air Pistol

Yashaswini Singh Deswal

10m Women’s Air Pistol

Saurabh Chaudhary

10m Men’s Air Pistol

Abhishek Verma

10m Men’s Air Pistol

Rahi Sarnobhat

25m Women’s Pistol

Chinki Yadav

25m Women’s Pistol

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa

Men’s Skeet

Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Men’s Skeet

Swimming

1. Sajan Prakash, men’s 100m freestyle, 200m butterfly, 100m butterfly

2. Srihari Nataraj, men’s 100m backstroke

3. Maana Patel, women’s 100m backstroke

Table Tennis

1. Sharath Kamal, men’s singles

2. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, men’s singles

3. Sutirtha Mukherjee, women’s singles

4. Manika Batra, womne’s singles

5. Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, mixed doubles

Tennis

1. Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, Women’s doubles

2. Sumit Nagpal, Men’s Singles

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu, women’s 48 kg

Wrestling

1. Seema Bisla, Women’s Freestyle, 50 kg

2. Vinesh Phogat, Women’s freestyle, 53 kg

3. Anshu Malik, Women’s Freestyle, 57 kg

4. Sonam Malik, Women’s Freestyle, 62 kg

5. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Men’s Freestyle, 57 kg

6. Bajrang Punia, Men’s Freestyle, 65 kg

7. Deepak Punia, Men’s Freestyle, 86 kg

