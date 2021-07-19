Tokyo Olympics 2020: Complete list of Indian athletes qualified for Summer Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will see a total of 127 Indian athletes, including two alternate players and one reserve goalkeeper in the men’s and women’s hockey squad respectively.

The qualified athletes in Olympics, across 18 sporting categories, will be part of India’s Olympic contingent for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics which is all set to begin from July 23rd to August 8th, 2021.

The total size of the Indian contingent, including the coaches, officials, and supporting staff, counts to 228. The number of Indian athletes participating in the Summer Olympic Games has seen a rise in each of its past 3 editions and the finest athletes of India are expected to continue this trend during Tokyo 2020.

Check the list of Indian athletes qualified for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, sorted by their discipline, sport, and category.

Archery

Men’s Recurve individual and team event

1.Tarundeep Rai

2. Atanu Das

3. Pravin Jadhav

Women’s recurve individual

Deepika Kumari

Athletics

Athletes Sport KT Irfan Men’s 20 km race walking Sandeep Kumar Men’s 20 km race walking Rahul Rohilla Men’s 20 km race walking Gurpreet Singh Men’s 50 km race walking Bhawna Jat Women’s 20 km race walking Priyanka Goswami Women’s 20 km race walking Avinash Sable Men’s 3000 m steeplechase Murali Sreeshankar Men’s Long Jump MP Jabir Men’s 400 m hurdles Neeraj Chopra Men’s Javelin throw Shivpal Singh Men’s Javelin throw Annu Rani Women’s Javelin throw Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men’s Shot Put Dutee Chand Women’s 100m and 200m Kamalpreet Kaur Women’s discus throw Seema Punia Women’s discus throw Rajiv Arokia, Amol Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Muhammaed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom Men’s 4x400m relay team Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Alex Anthony, Dhanlakshmi Sekhar, Subha Venkatesan Mixed 4x400m relay team

Badminton

1. PV Sindhu, Women’s Singles

2. B Sai Praneeth, Men’s Singles

3. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Men’s Double

Boxing

1. Vikas Krishnan (Men’s, 69 kg)

2. Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s, 69 kg)

3. Ashish Kumar (Men’s, 75 kg)

4. Pooja Rani (Women’s, 75 kg)

5. Satish Kumar (Men’s,91 kg)

6. Mary Kom (Women’s, 51 kg)

7. Amit Panghal (Men’s, 52 kg)

8. Manish Kaushik (Men’s, 63 kg)

9. Simranjt Kaur (Women’s, 60 kg)

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza- Men’s individual event

Fencing

Bhavani Devi- Women’s Sabre

Golf

Men’s events-

1. Anirban Lahiri

2. Udayan Mane

Women’s events-

Aditi Ashok

Gymnastics

Parnati Nayak- women’s artistic

Hockey

Men’s team (19 players led by Manpreet Singh, including two alternate players and one reserve goalkeeper)

Women’s team (19 players led by Rani Rampal, including two alternate players and once reserve goalkeeper)

Judo

Sushila Devi Likmabam- Women’s extra light-weight (48 kg) division

Rowing

Arvind Singh and Arjun Jat- Men’s lightweight double sculls event

Sailing

1. Nethra Kumanan- Laser Redial

2. Vishnu Saravanan- Laser Standard

3. Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy- 49er

Shooting

Athletes Category Anjum Moudgil 10m Women’s Air Rifle Apurvi Chandela 10m Women’s Air Rifle Divyansh Singh Panwar 10m Men’s Air Rifle Deepak Kumar 10m Men’s Air Rifle Tejaswini Sawant 50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position Sanjeev Rajput 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position Manu Bhaker 10m Women’s Air Pistol Yashaswini Singh Deswal 10m Women’s Air Pistol Saurabh Chaudhary 10m Men’s Air Pistol Abhishek Verma 10m Men’s Air Pistol Rahi Sarnobhat 25m Women’s Pistol Chinki Yadav 25m Women’s Pistol Angad Veer Singh Bajwa Men’s Skeet Mairaj Ahmad Khan Men’s Skeet

Swimming

1. Sajan Prakash, men’s 100m freestyle, 200m butterfly, 100m butterfly

2. Srihari Nataraj, men’s 100m backstroke

3. Maana Patel, women’s 100m backstroke

Table Tennis

1. Sharath Kamal, men’s singles

2. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, men’s singles

3. Sutirtha Mukherjee, women’s singles

4. Manika Batra, womne’s singles

5. Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, mixed doubles

Tennis

1. Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, Women’s doubles

2. Sumit Nagpal, Men’s Singles

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu, women’s 48 kg

Wrestling

1. Seema Bisla, Women’s Freestyle, 50 kg

2. Vinesh Phogat, Women’s freestyle, 53 kg

3. Anshu Malik, Women’s Freestyle, 57 kg

4. Sonam Malik, Women’s Freestyle, 62 kg

5. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Men’s Freestyle, 57 kg

6. Bajrang Punia, Men’s Freestyle, 65 kg

7. Deepak Punia, Men’s Freestyle, 86 kg