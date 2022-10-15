Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 10 October to 15 October 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran politician and the founder of the Samajwadi Party passed away on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82. His son and the Chief of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav confirmed the news of the leader's demise via Twitter. In 1989, Yadav took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, which also marked a year when the Congress was voted out from one of the largest states of the country.

Nobel Prize 2022 Economy

Ben S.Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H.Dybvig have been awarded Nobel Prize in 2022 in Economy. The laureates are awarded with the Nobel prize for research on banks and financial crises. Ben Shalom Bernanke is an American economist, born on December 13, 1953, and served as the 14th chairman from 2006 to 2014 of the Federal Reserve.

First Flex Fuel Car in India

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari launched India’s first flex-fuel car, “Toyota Corolla Altis”. Flex fuel cars can run on flexible fuels including ethanol, petrol, or a blend of petrol and ethanol. The pilot project aims to check the feasibility of hybrid vehicles in India that can use ethanol-powered flex-fuel vehicles to decrease pollution.

ICC Player of Month 2022

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has become the first Indian woman player to bag the ICC player of the month for September. Harmanpreet Kaur wins the award for her remarkable performance in the ODI series in England. Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Md. Rizwan gets the award in the men’s category. The players will receive gold medallions from the ICC.

Mahakal Lok Corridor in Ujjain

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Shri Mahakal Lok at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on October 11, 2022. The temple area will increase from 2.87 hectares to 47 hectares. It will also increase the holding capacity significantly. It has been built in the Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of India.

First Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary in India

The Tamil Nadu government notifies the country's first Kadavur slender loris sanctuary on October 12, 2022. The sanctuary will be covering 11,806 hectares in the Karur and Dindigul districts of the State. It will play a vital role in conserving the species and is another milestone in Tamil Nadu’s conservation efforts. With these steps, Tamil Nadu is setting new benchmarks in the conservation of endangered wild species.

PM-DevINE scheme approved

The union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a new scheme, Prime Minister’s Development Initiative (PM-DevINE) for North East Region. The PM-DevINE scheme is a Central Sector Scheme with 100% Central funding and will be implemented by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER). The scheme will have an outlay of Rs 6,600 crore from 2022-23 to 2-25-26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in HP

PM Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of two hydropower projects in Chamba Himachal Pradesh. He also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express from Una to New Delhi. This is the fourth Vande Bharat train available in the country. He also inaugurated the Indian Institute of Information Technology Una and laid the foundation stone of a bulk drug Park in Una.

Himachal Pradesh 2022 elections date announced

The Election Commission announced that all 68 Assembly segments of Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase of the election on November 12, 2022, and the results will be declared on December 8, 2022. The period of Himachal Pradesh ends on January 8, 2023. The HP assembly has 68 seats, of which 35 are marked as the majority.

New President of Iraq

The Iraqi parliament elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid as the new president. Abdul Rashid has replaced Iraqi Kurd Barham Saleh as the head of state after the two-round vote in the parliament on October 13, 2022. Rashid won the election by more than 160 votes against 99 for Saleh.