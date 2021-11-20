Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 15 November to 20 November 2021

Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal renamed

Madhya Pradesh Government has renamed Habibganj railway station in Bhopal as Rani Kamalapati station. PM Modi dedicated the newly revamped Rani Kamalapati railway station to the nation. The new railway station in Bhopal boasts world-class interiors and modern amenities.

Renowned historian Babasaheb Purandare passes away

Babasaheb Purandare, notable author, historian, and Padma Vibhushan awardee passed away. He was 99. The Indian writer and theatre personality, in 2019, was honoured with Padma Vibhushan. Purandare was a celebrated author and historian. He was known for his work on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

PM Modi inaugurates Purvanchal Expressway in UP

PM Modi inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh. The journey from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur, through the Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, can now be covered in less than 12 hours. It will be faster than even Rajdhani Express.

Government reopened Kartarpur Corridor

The Union Home announced that the government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from November 17. The corridor was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The decision benefitted thousands of Sikh devotees who visited the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

Sourav Ganguly announced to be the new Chairman of ICC Men’s Cricket Committee

Former Skipper and the President of BCCI Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the Chairman of ICC Men’s Cricket Committee. He will be succeeding Anil Kumble who had stepped down from the position after serving a maximum of 3-years term. Chairman of International Cricket Council Greg Barclay welcomed Ganguly’s appointment.

First Food Museum of India launched

India’s first Food Museum has been launched by the Food Corporation of India in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The food museum has been established to show the food grain production scenario in the country as well as across the globe. The Food Museum in Tamil Nadu also aims at highlighting challenges with regard to the food shortage.

India re-elected to UNESCO

India has been re-elected, for a four-year term from 2021 to 2025, to the UN Cultural and Educational Organisation Executive Board. India was re-elected to the board with 164 votes. EAM S. Jaishankar, via sharing news, appreciated the good work of MEA and India’s permanent delegation to UNESCO.

Rezang La War Memorial inaugurated

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has inaugurated the revamped Rezang La War Memorial in Leh, Ladakh. The Union Minister visited the memorial to pay tributes to the Indian soldiers who had fought a battle there against China in 1962. The revamped memorial in Ladakh will be seen as India’s show of strength in the region which is very close to the Chinese territory.

Prime Minister Modi announced repeal of all 3 farm laws

PM Modi announced on November 19, 2021, that the central Government has decided to repeal all three farm laws. He announced that the steps to repealing the three controversial laws will begin at the Winter Parliament session. The Prime Minister also urged all farmers to return home to their families and said let us start afresh.

First anti-pollution tower in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh’s first air pollution control tower has been inaugurated in Noida. The tower is located in a posh sector 16-A. The tower will operate by pulling the polluted air through its base. The tower which is 20-meter high with a dimension of nine meters is capable of filtering the air in the area of one square kilometer around it.